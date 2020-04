Articles

 Americans who qualified for the $1200 cash payment, a cornerstone of Congress's $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, are starting to receive their money through direct deposit.Late last month, President Trump signed the CARES Act...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/492375-first-coronavirus-relief-checks-hit-americans-bank-accounts