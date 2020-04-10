Video of the day: Mike Munger on price gouging

Articles

Friday, 10 April 2020

Should “price gouging” be illegal? As part of the Institute for Humane Studies’ “Philosophy, Politics & Economics (PP&E)” video series, Duke University Professor Michael Munger explores this question from an economic perspective in the video above (“Price Gouging“). Professor Munger explains that letting prices rise sharply during a shortage allows three things to happen that reduce suffering and help everyone in the long run: 1) rising prices cause consumers to economize on scarce goods and services, 2) they incentivize producers to provide more of the goods and services in short supply, and 3) they encourage entrepreneurs to make substitute products for those in short supply.

Here are Professor Munger’s closing comments:

I hope you never have to deal with price gouging because I don’t want you to suffer through some natural disaster or an emergency. But if you are in trouble, you should want the price mechanism to be working on your side, encouraging the rest of the world to provide more of the things you desperately need.

MP: And of course when the government enforces anti-price gouging laws they prevent the price mechanism from working on your side and the government-controlled prices work against you. The artificially low prices resulting from anti-price gouging laws are guaranteed to maximize your suffering, increase shortages of critical supplies, and delay the recovery process during periods of national emergency.

