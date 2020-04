Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020

The coronavirus could push close to 500 million people into poverty worldwide unless wealthier countries take “urgent action” to help developing nations, according to a report from Oxfam released Thursday.The charity group estimated ...

