How Treasury should implement loans to large businesses

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 20:17 Hits: 6

Congress’s $2 trillion economic recovery package, signed by President Trump at the end of March, includes a $500 billion fund for the Treasury Department to provide loans to large US corporations reeling from financial distress during the coronavirus-driven economic shutdown. Congress left many details to Treasury. How should the administration implement this program? We offer four principles to guide the Treasury Department: The loans should avoid adding to financial distress, be temporary, be respectful of private control, and grant a reasonable return to taxpayers. These principles suggest a specific structure for the loans to take.

The economic shutdown implemented in most of the nation to contain the spread of COVID-19 affects large firms. Large declines in revenue in the current period could be followed by sluggish growth as the economy gradually reopens, squeezing liquidity and balance sheets.

But large firms haven’t been the focus of media attention. The most prominent form of business relief in the CARES Act is for small businesses. The Paycheck Protection Program offers what are essentially grants to employers with less than 500 workers, sufficient to cover eight weeks of payroll, rent, utilities, and mortgage interest, provided that those firms don’t lay off their workers.

U.S. President Donald Trump is flanked by Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he departs the Roosevelt Room following a “small business relief update” video conference call event with banking executives to discuss the U.S. government’s rescue program for businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

While grants are a sensible form of relief for small firms, Congress was right to provide financing for large firms, rather than grants. Firms of this size are more financially stable than smaller firms, with access to greater internal resources and financial markets to smooth revenue shocks.

The economy faces severe losses in the third quarter, and someone must bear them. It is appropriate for government to provide the relief necessary to prevent economic losses that will hurt workers, hamper the recovery, and slow the post-crisis economy. Smaller firms will have significant difficulty withstanding a large exogenous demand shortfall, and their closure would deprive all of us of their underlying productive capacity. It would also reduce the speed at which the unemployment rate could fall after the crisis is over, by reducing labor demand. This should be prevented.

But workers and households should not be on the hook to bear losses ahead of investors who hold shares in large firms. To be sure, the coronavirus crisis is a kind of tail risk difficult for firms to self-insure against, and Congress was right to provide federal financing programs to ensure the continuity of large businesses.

The CARES Act authorized $25 billion in direct lending from the Treasury Department to the airlines industry, along with $4 billion for cargo air carriers and $17 billion for businesses important to maintaining national security. The bulk of the fund, $454 billion, is to be allocated in support of the Federal Reserve’s lending facilities to eligible businesses, as well as states and cities.

The size of this program is appropriate, and design details are important. Overly generous terms to large corporate borrowers risk inappropriate use of taxpayer funds. Without a well-reasoned allocation mechanism for the funds, crony capitalism is a serious risk.

Our first principle to guide Treasury’s implementation of this program is the need to avoid increasing financial distress. While firms need additional assistance, the Treasury should not structure it in a way that augments financial distress. Offering a straight loan to firms would do just that, even if pari passu with existing debt.

Second: Keep private control. While taxpayers should earn a return on funds provided to large corporations as tail risk support, this occasion should not call forth government control of firm operations. Achieving this objective would rule out simple common stock with voting rights as a security for the Treasury. Our third principle is that the program should be temporary, with both the government and businesses eager to end the contract.

Finally, the program should be implemented in such a way to provide compensation to taxpayers. Workers and households are entitled to a reasonable base rate of return and should compensate for the opportunity cost of funds provided by Treasury to support the Fed. In addition, taxpayers should be able to participate in future increases in firm value made possible by the lifeline of business continuity funding.

These principles suggest the use of preferred stock in contracts made under this program. Preferred stock avoids adding to debt burdens, which mitigates financial distress. It can employ a fixed dividend payout structure to encourage firms to unwind the arrangement quickly. For example, the dividend amount could be set as a share of the government’s investment that grows over time. Holders of preferred stock don’t have corporate voting rights, which helps to maintain private corporate control. And contracts with preferred stock can incorporate warrants (that would not be exercised) to acquire common stock as well as dividends, providing upside compensation to taxpayers.

These features and the preferred stock structure were ultimately used in the Capital Purchase Program under the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) during the global financial crisis, to good effect.

Where possible, this structure should be standardized across applicants to minimize the chances for special treatment of specific firms, though amounts obviously vary by circumstances.

The CARES Act’s turning to the Treasury to design and provide a continuity financial lifeline to some large US corporations is important. Fidelity to congressional intent and to taxpayers requires adherence to sound principles. Doing so avoids both an advance toward greater government involvement in private-sector decision-making and an appearance of crony capitalism. The occasion of the pandemic crisis and existing assistance demands principled action.

The post How Treasury should implement loans to large businesses appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/how-treasury-should-implement-loans-to-large-businesses/