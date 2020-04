Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 14:26 Hits: 5

Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) are asking the Treasury Department to ensure that the coronavirus recovery checks are protected from private debt collectors."To carry out Congress’s intent and ensure that American families...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/492177-senators-urge-treasury-to-protect-coronavirus-checks-from-private-debt