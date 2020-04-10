The long-term decline in economic growth: My long-read Q&A with Dietrich Vollrath

Articles

Economic growth in the United States has been disappointing for the past two decades. Economists and pundits have many explanations for this slowdown — many of which focus on policy errors, such as enabling inequality or failing to invest in technology. In a recent episode of Political Economy, Dietrich Vollrath explains why he believes stagnant economic growth is instead the product of long-term trends that we may not — and perhaps should not — be able to reverse.

Dietrich is a professor of economics and the chair of the Department of Economics at the University of Houston, where his research focuses on economic growth. He’s the author of the recently released Fully Grown: Why a Stagnant Economy is a Sign of Success.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: Will this pandemic have a long-term negative impact on America’s productive capacity?

Vollrath: We’ve seen in the past that there’s hysteresis from major events. There’s research after the recession in 2008–2009 finding people that get separated from the labor force for extended periods have a lot of trouble coming back.

Now this might be different, because there’s a different feel for people getting back into the labor force to this. They’re like, “Oh well, you were laid off because of the lockdowns.” Employers may not see that as a disqualifier. But again, as people get separated for a long time, they just tend to drift further and further away from the labor force. It wouldn’t shock me if there’s a permanent effect of a displaced portion of workers that never make it back into the labor force.

Part of what’s happening is that we’re trying to tell people stay inside their homes, social distancing, lock down the American economy, and put it in suspended animation with the hope that it’ll rev back up once we all can get out of our homes.

I know some people — probably more so on the right — view recessions as also a way to kill the weaker companies so that capital and labor are deployed to more efficient companies. But this isn’t that kind of recession.

Is there any kind of risk that we’re thinking of the economy after this as being the same economy? May it be that what we need, what the economy needs, and what services are needed might be totally different from before?

Well I think there are two parts of that. There is this concept that’s been around for a long time: Recessions are cleansing in the sense that they ditch failing businesses. I think there’s a lot of garbage in that argument. There’s no reason that kind of turnover isn’t happening in regular times and can’t happen on a continual basis. We see this job churn and firm churn throughout normal times, anyway.

People walk around an almost empty Grand Central Terminal as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in New York City, U.S., March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

So I don’t know that you would want to view this as like, “Oh we’ll come out of this in some super-efficient manner, because we’ll have gotten rid of all these low-capability firms.” That said, obviously I think we’re all having this collective look at our economy and seeing what counts as essential and what doesn’t count as essential. Where are the fragilities? Who is going to struggle in response to this? And I think the core of it is: What do we want our economy to do for us? Where are we?

This discussion that’s bubbled up in the last day or two is like, “Wow, we should reopen everything. And if some people have to die to keep the economy going, some people have to die,” which is mind-boggling to me. But maybe it’s forcing us to think like, “Wait a second. What is the point of how we’ve structured some of the economic activities in this country?”

So it wouldn’t shock me if a year from now there’s a number of things that look different because we’ve maybe thought more consciously about how we want the economic relationships in this country to work, rather than just accepting them as: “Oh, this is the way it’s been for the last 10, 20 years. And so that just must be how it is.” So I wouldn’t call it a cleansing thing in that old sense. But there is some rethinking.

In the book, you’re looking at the past 10-20 years and maybe a little earlier, where we’ve seen this slowdown in economic growth and productivity. And what you’re trying to do is figure out why that’s happening, and to what extent we can change that if we wish.Also, you’re trying to show why it’s not necessarily a bad thing. It does reflect some other good things going on in society.

For example,one thing you cite in the book is birth rates. Falling birth rates as the main driver of the growth slowdown. That’s happening everywhere.Is that a bad thing? Does that mean an older, less risk-averse society, because we are not having as many kids, and we’ll just be an older society?

This is happening in a number of places, to a greater or lesser extent. But I think you can find the role that demographics have played in the growth slowdown across the entire developed world.

You might argue that Japan started to see this earlier. Certain parts of Europe are going to see it maybe a little later, but they might see it more severely. For instance, Italy has a million issues right now that are more important than this, but they and certain Eastern European countries have experienced the growth slowdown more severely because they really have had very few kids in the last 20 to 30 years.

It’s not just having fewer kids. It’s really the comparison. We have an aging society now, where we don’t have a ton of kids. And we’re comparing ourselves to the middle of the 20th century in terms of growth rates. In the middle of the 20th century we had tons of kids and when they all hit the labor market, the economy expanded in response to this huge influx of labor. So we started growing very fast because we started adding a lot of workers and a lot of kinds of capital. But yeah, I don’t argue that it’s a bad thing. That was the choice we made.

It’s a choice. But is it a bad thing? Does it make us less innovative, lessentrepreneurial? Because we’re not going to get as much of our growth from adding population. We’re going to have to be more innovative. But if we’re an older society, that seems to go against that.

I think that’s a great question. Now if we are going to permanently be a relatively old society, then does that change — literally, like you said — how we innovate or what we innovate on?

Chad Jones — who’s at Stanford — is a brilliant growth economist that I rely on a lot in terms of how he thinks about things. He’s thought hard about this idea in a couple of different ways, which is, I think you mentioned, like risk aversion. On average, as we get older, are we going to be willing to take risks in terms of innovations? Do we want things that might have big productivity effects but might have health risks?

Via Twenty20

Or are we at the stage where — and this is really relevant for the current situation — the material provision of goods is sufficient that we’re like, “Wait, I don’t want to risk another pandemic. So honestly, I want to scale back biological innovation, because what happens if another COVID–19 breaks out of a lab?”

Maybe with older populations the pace of population growth is relatively slow, and that means that literally just the number of people we’re adding that are going to work in labs and do research and become engineers is not going to grow very quickly. And the scale of ideas we come up with doesn’t grow as fast, to the detriment of overall productivity.

Are you aware of any successful pro-natal policies that work?

That’s a good question, and I can’t think of any off the top of my head.

That has seemed like a very hard thing to reverse in any substantial ways, like how many kids people are having.I know there has been a lot of public pressure campaigns and playing around with the tax code. I’m not sure any of these add much upfront.

I think it’s one of these things where, on the margin, you might have small effects. It could take the average number of kids from 1.8 to 1.9 per woman and have a marginal change. But with substantial changes like taking it from 1.8 to 2.8 — I’d have to look if maybe someone’s done it in the past — it gets tough, because I think the underlying structural issues have favored small families for a long time.

One of your points is that a lot of the stagnation and these declines of things that make future growth harder are results of good things that have happened in the past. How does that apply to the transition to a more service-based economy and its effect on the slowdown?

Well, I think the service-based factor is part of both good things and the slowdown. What we see across countries and over time is that, as we get better and better at making goods — tangible stuff — we buy more of it but not nearly so much that the spending on it keeps up. So goods are getting cheaper and cheaper, and we use those savings. And what do we spend them on? We spend them on services.

We have done this for 150 years. This isn’t brand new to the last 20 years. It’s been happening since agriculture was declining as a share of GDP 150 years ago.

So we buy more and more services as we get better and better at producing goods. One of the things about services is that their productivity growth tends to be slow relative to productivity growth in goods.

Just our spending patterns — our choice about how to spend the savings from cheaper goods — are having consequences for productivity growth.

And that’s a good example of the slowdown as a consequence of past success: We got really rich and really good at making things, and we use that to buy ourselves a package of economic output that just doesn’t promote really rapid productivity growth.

I read a lot about productivity. My writings tend to be very concerned about it. So we saw this drop off in the 70s, and then we saw it pick up in the late 90s to early 2000s, then we see the numbers at a decline again.When I see these historically weak productivity numbers, should I really be concerned if they’re just sort of reflecting a transition to a different kind of economy?

I think you’re right to look at them and be potentially concerned, because fundamentally, that is what drives economic well–being. So if it is falling, I think you’re totally right that we should be looking at that and figuring out why.

And so one of the jobs that I was trying to take on in the book was to look at that. Partly, I would argue that we should appreciate that productivity growth will probably be slower to some extent in the long run, because of this shift into service sector work which inherently tends to have relatively low productivity growth. That’s okay.

Because a lot of those workers have been replaced by robots.

But even then, I don’t know if that necessarily changes anything. Let’s say tomorrow we replace every checkout person at every Home Depot with a robot. So now it’s cheaper to go to Home Depot because those robots are relatively cheap.

Via Twenty20

The question is: Do you spend the same? Are you going to go to Home Depot more and buy more stuff from Home Depot? Or are you going to spend those savings on… I don’t know, taking a class or an extra vacation, or buying some experience where you’re not only going to take a vacation but also stay at the five-star rather than four-star place and have more personal service?

We’ve been making these choices to spend those savings, even from something like replacing service work with robots into buying more and more labor-intensive services that tend to not have super rapid productivity growth.

Like life coaches.

Sure! Anything like that. Go in and get a massage. Use a physical trainer. And that gets to the point where that productivity growth tends to be lower as we go for those things. Those things are time-intensive. I can’t go to my physical therapist for less than an hour, for instance.

That said, I don’t think that means we’re doomed to have slow productivity growth in services. I am willing to completely admit that I could be completely wrong on this. And in 10 years someone could have massively great ideas about how to maximize productivity for certain service activities, and we’ll have some huge boom. That’d be awesome. I’m all for it. But we haven’t witnessed stuff like that in the past.

Are there reported villains in this growth slowdown that you think really don’t seem so villainous when we take a second look? Things that get wrongly blamed for dragging down growth?

Yeah. The latter part of the book is all about that. The natural suspects here are the government in terms of taxation and regulation, trade (particularly with China), and possibly inequality.

Even if more regulation on some industry is causing it to not innovate quite as fast or limit their growth a little, quantitatively those effects just add up to be so small. They aren’t the major part — or even a significant portion — of the reason for the slowdown.

They just don’t work large enough to explain why the growth rate fell by as much as it did: By over a percentage point per year from the 20th to the 21st century. They just don’t add up to enough.

What is the common explanation? Are you giving what is a general, consensus explanation for the slowdown, which has to be a macro explanation because this happened across countries? Are you presenting us now with an accepted explanation, or are there other explanations which are vying for first place?

Oh no, I don’t think this is the canonical explanation. So you can think of the book as definitely my shot into that muck to say, “Hey, this is how we should think about it.”

So maybe Gordon’s book, The Rise and Fall of American Growth — I don’t think I’d call that a consensus view, but I think that might be the default view. If you put a gun to the head to a bunch of economists, they’d all accept it. And I accept it. There’s nothing wrong with his numbers and stuff: Productivity growth was higher in certain points in the 20th century than the 21st. The big question then becomes: Well, what happened to productivity growth?

And his answer is: It’s hard. We’ve got a lot of the low-hanging fruit. It’s hard to come up with ideas as big as the old ideas. Information technology just isn’t as transformative as the combustion engine or electrification.

Right. We can only invent a household appliance once. You can only electrify the economy once, that sort of thing. And that bleeds into the little bit of the “old-guy-on-the-porch” thing, decrying “Stupid Facebook” and stuff.

Via Twenty20

But I think that default view is that, for whatever reason, we aren’t innovating or inventing at the pace we used to. I would take issue with that view in two ways. One is that you can’t use productivity stats to tell us how fast we’re inventing. You can be really innovative and have very low productivity growth because you have to account for the fact that as we innovate, we change what we spend money on. So it’s a compositional effect.

The second is that completely getting hung up on productivity growth ignores these big demographic changes. One of the reasons I think a lot of economists get hung up on the productivity story is they look at the numbers on output per worker and that tends to look much more driven by the productivity growth changes. So that slowdown in the growth rate of output per worker has more to do with productivity growth. But if we’re talking about overall growth and growth per person, then the demographics are a huge part of the story.

I’m totally confident if I sat with any economist and we would agree on those definitions, that we wouldn’t disagree on the source of the changes. The difference is probably just what thing we’d focus on.

What would you want policy makers to take away from your book?

People ask me this all the time. I do not have an executive summary sheet. But I think the lesson that I would suggest from the book is that the growth rate itself should become less of the end goal or purpose of policy. Maybe we should worry less about whether this “Policy A” will have an effect on the growth rate or not. Partly because “Policy A” probably has a very tiny effect on the growth rate either way. The changes in the growth rate are driven by these more long-run, systematic changes in demographics and shift into services, which your policy isn’t going to change.

So maybe take some of the focus off worrying about what the growth rate affects are, and worry more about the other aspects of it: The distributional aspects of it, or the fairness aspects of it, or maybe you’re trying to accomplish some other policy perspective that has nothing to do with economics. Maybe worry less about the growth effects because they probably are small.

My guest today has been Dietrich Vollrath. Dietrich, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Jim, thanks for having me. Appreciate it.

