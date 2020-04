Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 20:35 Hits: 4

The S&P 500 on Thursday closed out its best four-day streak since 1974, according to CNBC, with traders turning optimistic amid flattening coronavirus infection curves in some of the hardest-hit parts of the U.S.The S&P gained 11.9 percent...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/492078-stocks-finish-best-four-day-stretch-since-1974