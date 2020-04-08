Don’t let more isolationism and autarky be the legacy of this pandemic

Articles

Things look grim on this side of the global pandemic. COVID-19 is hitting the American economy with a triple blow of business disruption, demand devastation, and wealth destruction. All the forecasts are terribly gloomy. Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the economy is experiencing an “absolutely shocking” downturn with the unemployment rate probably already as high as 13 percent amid what might be an eventual 30 percent annualized contraction in second-quarter GDP.

Instacart employee Eric Cohn, 34, picks out a cart outside a Fry’s grocery store while wearing a respirator mask to help protect himself and slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., April 4, 2020. Picture taken April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

But what might things look like on the other side of the virus? Remember, pre-outbreak this was an economy with a long-term growth potential thought to be less than 2 percent. Pretty uninspiring. But it’s just kind of where you’re at when productivity gains are modest and demographics greatly limit labor-force growth.

Now comes the economic shock of a once-in-a-century pandemic. What’s the new normal going to look like? “Risk-taking will remain dormant for some time,” says Moody’s Analytics economist Mark Zandi in a new research note. People will save more, travel less, shop online lots. Businesses will deleverage, while banks will repair balance sheets. Maybe a cautious new calculus for high-impact technology startups.

And how will public policy shape the economy once we are deep into a V-, U-, L-, W-, or swoosh-shaped recovery? “Fear of future pandemics may cause governments to be more circumspect in reconnecting with the rest of the world,” Zandi worries.

Me, too. We shouldn’t reopen the economy only to let fear close it down again in the way pushed by drawbridge-up populist nationalism. Less immigration. Less trade. Less toleration for the dynamic churn that’s part of any successful market economy. More state direction and “industrial policy” to help favored political supporters.

Of course, embracing all that risk aversion is about the riskiest thing you can do — at least if you think maximizing human potential and opportunity are worthwhile goals. Such a shackled economy would find hitting even 2 percent growth to be an almost insurmountable challenge. A One Percent Economy wouldn’t technically be stagnation, but it sure would feel like stagnation to lots of us. Most of us.

But that would be the result of a Great Global Disconnection. As I wrote in 2018 for The Week, building a bit on the work of MIT’s Cesar Hidalgo:

In a sense, economies are collective computers. And the greater the creative and computational capacity of those economic computers, then the greater the possible complexity of economic activities and overall economic growth potential. What determines a nation’s computational capacity is the size and depth of its social networks, which are really a sort of distributed human computer. … Societies that are more connected and trusting have more growth potential because they can form larger networks that perform more computation. In other words, pro-growth economic policies are really pro-network, pro-connection policies that enable more educated humans to more easily acquire and communicate knowledge over large networks. … A handy rule of thumb: Bridges are good, barriers are bad. The more humans connect, the more information grows, and the more economic growth we get.

This is why the policy reaction to this pandemic should be to make society more resilient to viral threats — better global monitoring, testing, tracking, and vaccine creation — rather than a shift toward isolationism and autarky.

