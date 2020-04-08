A compromised credit culture reduces economic growth

Articles

One of the most important differences between advanced capitalist economies and developing economies is a difference in credit culture. Economies with strong credit cultures have laws, judicial processes, and traditions that encourage lenders to extend credit to borrows. Lenders are willing to lend because they have confidence they will be repaid. And if borrowers default, lenders can repossess pledged collateral using timely and efficient legal processes. When an economy’s credit culture is compromised, its savings will not efficiently flow into productive investments, and economic growth will flounder. Unfortunately, the CARES Act could inflict enormous and lasting damage on our national credit culture.

At the International Monetary Fund, I often had to analyze issues that hinder the development of member country financial systems and depress economic growth. In many countries, the potential for economic growth is limited by a poor credit culture. In countries that lack a credit culture, savings are often steered into investments favored by the government. This is done either directly, through administered lending, or indirectly, when lenders favor only loans backed by government guarantees. History shows that government-directed lending rarely, if ever, favors the investments that are most likely to generate robust economic growth.

In many countries, it can take years to foreclose and repossess real estate pledged as collateral should a borrow default. As you might imagine, such an environment encourages borrower defaults and discourages private sector lending. When lenders are wary of making loans, fewer homes are built and even fewer households have access to the mortgages they need to buy the limited number of homes that are built.

Advanced capitalist economies can also experience bouts of credit culture malaise. Credit cultures often become compromised in the aftermath of a financial crisis when defaults are widespread and collateral values are so depressed that lenders are unwilling or unable to foreclose and repossess all properties in arrears.

US credit culture was compromised following the 2008 sub-prime mortgage crisis, as was Ireland’s credit culture following its financial meltdown and IMF-European Union bailout. In both cases, failure to repossess properties in a timely manner created incentives for borrowers to default. Defaulting borrowers could live in their homes for extended periods — years in some cases — without making mortgage, real estate tax, insurance or payments of any kind.

In these recent epochs in US and Irish history, the opportunity of a free ride encouraged many borrowers who had the ability to make payments to stop paying. The incentive to “strategically default” and benefit from blanket forbearance is strong when credit cultures are compromised. When it comes to making mortgage payments, history has shown that, in many cases, there is no honor among thieves.

These recent historical episodes provide a road map for what we might expect under the CARES Act and CARES Act 2.0, should Congress agree to pass a follow-on assistance package.

The CARES Act allows borrowers with government insured mortgages to forego making mortgage payments for 180 days, with a possible extension to a full year. This forbearance comes without any late penalties, any negative ramifications for borrowers’ credit scores or any possibility of foreclosure. This provision covers about $7 trillion in outstanding mortgages that comprise roughly 68 percent of the entire single-family mortgage market.

The CARES Act also has similar provisions suspending borrowers’ obligations to make payments on government guaranteed student loans without late fees, penalties, or credit score ramifications. The CARES Act also puts a 120-day moratorium on evictions for rent delinquencies, but permits late fees and diminished credit scores. Recent reports show that monthly rent delinquencies are spiking. Congress may soon face pressure to expand some local relief programs into a national program that allows “costless” rent forbearance.

These programs, while designed to help struggling citizens, are doing tremendous damage to our national credit culture. They are a recipe for widespread dysfunction in our credit markets. Faced with very low interest rates and an environment that readily excuses delinquent borrowers, lenders will do what they always do — they will steer their funds toward loans and securities backed by a government guarantee. Private arms-length credit transactions will become scarce. National savings will not be channeled into investments with the highest and best productive use, and economic growth will suffer.

