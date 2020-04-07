Washington must make sure ample economic support flows to VC-backed startups

Articles

Thankfully, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is asking Congress to fork over ASAP another $250 billion to replenish the nearly $400 billion small-business support scheme that’s being swamped by surging demand. It’s a great addition, though it still may not be enough.

But a lack of funds isn’t the only problem with the Paycheck Protection Program. As The Washington Postnotes, “Small businesses… have said they are facing long waits, confusing rules and rejection as they scramble to secure loans through the fund. Many banks have restricted access to their existing customers and say that while they have begun processing the loans, they lack the proper SBA paperwork to finish the process and turn the money over to the businesses.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin addresses the daily coronavirus response briefing as U.S. President Donald Trump listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Another big problem is uncertainty over the eligibility of venture capital-backed startups. Ever since PPP was announced, there’s been deep concern that many startups with venture or angel funding wouldn’t be eligible for the forgivable loans because the VC firm itself would be considered the relevant small business. And if that “controlling” firm had a portfolio of investments that exceeded the PPP’s 500-employee eligibility threshold, the individual startups themselves would be out of luck.

Progress has been made on this issue, but I would urge maximum clarification on guidance and that eligibility not be limited by some legacy Small Business Administration rule. The point of the PPP is to help preserve the temporarily frozen American economy — including small firms that were passing the market test if not for a global pandemic — for a successful thaw, with the goal of generating as powerful a recovery as possible. But success will be much tougher to achieve with a badly broken startup ecosystem, which represents the deep magic of the American economy.

A stingy and narrow program might also mean an artificially large number of small firms might have to sell to big companies. As The Economistpoints out, “In normal times regulators would balk at a takeover by one of the tech giants. But these are not normal times. As a painful recession looms, preserving jobs—including not just those of well-paid coders but of the much larger army of gig-economy workers—may override antitrust concerns.”

Well, until the tough times have passed and anti-tech activists use the purchases to bolster their arguments.

