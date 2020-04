Articles

Tuesday, 07 April 2020

Walgreens announced Tuesday that it will expand drive-thru coronavirus testing to 15 new locations after initially trying the process in Chicago.In a press release, Walgreens said it would open testing centers in Illinois and six other states:&...

