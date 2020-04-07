5 questions for Garett Jones on the benefits of less democracy

Articles

Tuesday, 07 April 2020

Conventional wisdom tells us that the ideal government is both responsive to its citizens’ demands and competent enough to meet their needs. But responsiveness and competence do not always go hand in hand, and Garett Jones recently joined me on Political Economy to discuss this conflict.

Garrett is an associate professor of economics and the BB&T professor for the Study of Capitalism at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. He is also the author of 10% Less Democracy: Why You Should Trust Elites a Little More and the Masses a Little Less.

Pethokoukis: Does the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic support your book’s thesis?

Jones: Yes. One of the things that drew me to this topic was seeing how, by normal standards, politicians are worse at their jobs in election years. So it’s no surprise we see the president and Congress making grand political hay over something that should be solved quickly and aggressively.

In countries that have central bank independence like the Fed — where its people have very long terms and can’t be fired by the president or Congress — central banks just seem to be better at their jobs. It’s something that sounds true in theory but is also true in practice.

I didn’t discuss health policy in the book, but it seems obvious that we could have a public health board that would work like the Federal Reserve: three to five members appointed by the president, confirmed by Congress. This is just the kind of place where you want some agency that has independence from the voters. They would be making long-term, immediate decisions about public health that no politician could derail. I think that would probably be getting us better results right now.

Do you think that part of the problem with America’s pandemic response is that a lack of expertise and a failure to outsource things to experts has led to more short-sighted thinking and less long-term planning or future-oriented thinking?

I think that’s a great way to phrase it, and I’d even be happier to phrase it as a critique of the voters themselves. Political elites and high-level politicians have been hearing these briefings and conducting simulations for years about how a global flu-type pandemic is the big risk for the world.

The problem is that it’s hard to get elected officials to pony up cash for something that might happen 20 years from now. This is a weakness of democracy — it’s very hard to get voters excited about responding to problems that will play out over the next 20 to 30 years.

So this is just the kind of place where you want some agency that has independence from the voters, real power, and some kind of budget. And we’d be in a much stronger position if we had been in that situation.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to reporters after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates in an emergency move designed to shield the world’s largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, during a news conference in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The most recent criticism toward the Federal Reserve is that it has been too worried about inflation, and its reputation is maybe at a low point. Why are you so confident that the Federal Reserve demonstrates how experts can do a good job?

What people are doing — especially in the world of social media — is comparing the current Federal Reserve to their favorite Twitter fantasy, not to an actual quantitative counterfactual. I think people should show evidence for their claims if they want to persuade people on them.

Economic data shows countries that have more independent central banks — more independent of voters — have lower, more stable inflation and fewer financial crises. This works even with before-and-after comparisons. New Zealand switched from being a very politicized central bank to being a very independent one. Their inflation rate came down, and their economy got a lot better.

When we go away from the realms of “I can fantasize a better world” and toward the realms of “show me the data,” independent central banks like the Federal Reserve suddenly look pretty good.

Should everyone be able to vote? Or should only people who can pass a 20-question test or who know basic economics be able to vote?

I have a chapter called, “This Chapter Does Not Apply to Your Country.” That’s where I ask people to think about what politics would be like with more informed or less informed voters. Countries around the world do give more weight to voters with more formal levels of education or greater levels of cognitive skill.

Many things you think would never happen are actually already happening in your country, or at least a country that you’ve heard of. Dozens of EU members have some rule that says: “If you are intellectually disabled and a court decides that you’re not competent to pay your own bills or buy a house, then you are not allowed to vote.”

I try to emphasize that once we think of voting not as a sacred right but a means to good governance, we start asking, “Which voters would help us get good governance?” To give people a competent government is something I think we can all strive for.

Is this just an interesting thought experiment? Can you see some things actually happening in the next five to seven years?

I don’t know if it will be the US doing this, but eventually some rich democracies with heavy debt burdens will create something like a council of sovereign bond holders, where bond holder representatives meet regularly with the government and issue opinions on how government should change.

Beyond that, countries already have restrictions on the right to vote based on cognitive skills — it’s easy to imagine those getting dialed up or down. Longer terms for the United States House of Representatives are a hardy perennial among political nerds. And I think a public health board is something that will get a lot of attention over the next 18 months to two years.

