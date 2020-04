Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 00:44 Hits: 7

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) on Monday criticized the Trump administration's implementation of the latest coronavirus relief package, arguing small businesses are suffering under the weight of the pandemic.Murphy said the $349 billion Paycheck...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/491472-florida-democrat-hits-administration-over-small-business-loan-rollout