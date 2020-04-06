No, forecasters are not projecting that real GDP will be 34 percent lower this quarter

Articles

Monday, 06 April 2020

The second quarter of 2020, which started last week, will undoubtedly feature a severe economic downturn. Real (inflation-adjusted) GDP is expected to post the sharpest quarterly decline since the Great Depression. Nevertheless, the outlook is almost four times less grim than some media accounts have suggested.

A number of stories have claimed that prominent economic forecasters are projecting that real GDP will fall 24 to 34 percent this quarter. In reality, however, those forecasters are projecting a 7 to 9 percent decline.

For example, one recent story claimed that Goldman Sachs was projecting “a 24% drop in U.S. output in the next quarter” and that Morgan Stanley economists “see American gross domestic product falling 30.1% in April-June.” After Goldman revised its forecast, a story claimed that the firm saw “GDP sagging by a record 34% in the second quarter.” Otherstories have made similar statements.

Contrary to those accounts, however, the forecasters did not project that real GDP will be 24 to 34 percent lower this quarter than last quarter. Instead, they projected that real GDP will decline this quarter at an annualized rate of 24 to 34 percent. The annualized rate of decline is almost four times larger than the actual quarterly decline. Specifically, the annualized rate is the fraction by which real GDP would fall if the quarterly decline were repeated for three additional quarters, so that it lasted for a full year.

For example, if real GDP is 6 percent lower in one quarter than in the preceding quarter, the annualized rate of decline for that quarter is 21.9 percent, because real GDP would end up falling 21.9 percent if a 6 percent decline occurred in each of four consecutive quarters. If real GDP started at a level of 100, it would fall to 94, then fall by 5.6 (6 percent of 94) to 88.4, then fall by 5.3 (6 percent of 88.4) to 83.1, and finally fall by 5.0 (6 percent of 83.1) to 78.1.

A 24 percent annual rate of decline means that real GDP will be 6.6 percent lower this quarter than last quarter. A 34 percent annual rate of decline means that real GDP will be 9.0 percent lower this quarter than last quarter.

Fortunately, some commentators are getting the story right, spelling out that the projected declines are expressed as annual rates. For example, Jay Shambaugh of the Brookings Institution and AEI’s James Pethokoukis have stated the rates clearly, as have somestories in the media. Otherstories are more uneven, failing to mention the annualization in their headlines, but clearly stating it in the text.

Even when the annual rate is stated, readers may not appreciate its significance. The most informative approach, which is too cumbersome for routine use, is to state both the quarterly decline and the annualized rate and explain how they are related. Congressional Budget Office director (and former AEI scholar) Phill Swagel took this approach in a blog post last week, describing predictions that real GDP “will decline by more than 7 percent during the second quarter” and explaining that “the decline in the annualized growth rate reported by the Bureau of Economic Analysis would be about four times larger and would exceed 28 percent” (emphasis in original).

Although the projected real GDP decline for this quarter is four times smaller than some media accounts suggest, it is still much worse than anything previously reported in the quarterly data, which go back to 1947. (Larger quarterly declines may have occurred during the Great Depression, for which we have only annual GDP data.) The worst decline was in the first quarter of 1958, in which real GDP fell at a 10.0 percent annual rate, meaning that it was 2.6 percent lower in that quarter than in the preceding one (falling from $2.984 trillion to $2.906 trillion). The second-worst decline was in the fourth quarter of 2008, in which real GDP fell at an 8.4 percent annual rate, meaning that it was 2.2 percent lower in that quarter than in the preceding one (falling from $15.667 trillion to $15.328 trillion).

It will be a severe economic blow if real GDP is 7 to 9 percent smaller this quarter than last quarter. And the actual decline could end up being even larger than those projections. But we should not let a mathematical mistake trick us into thinking that things are four times worse than they actually are.

