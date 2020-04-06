Hey, Financial Times, this is no time to go wobbly on market capitalism

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 17:39 Hits: 9

A once-in-a-century pandemic is no reason to push for an untried and radically different form of capitalism. Bad ideas don’t suddenly become good ones just because there’s an artificially-induced economic lockdown to preserve public health. Of course, one can understand how panic and opportunism might lead to a flurry of dodgy suggestions.

But to be honest, I’m not sure what’s happening with the Financial Times, perhaps my favorite newspaper. Founded in 1888 during the reign of Queen Victoria, the UK-based publication is known for its economically liberal leanings, at least editorially. Its position, as I understand it: While democratic market capitalism may be an evolving enterprise always in need of adjustment, there is no realistic alternative. The combo of economic and political freedom are best for maximizing human potential and flourishing.

General view of the Canary Wharf financial district, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

The current crisis represents a terrible failure of government — America’s and those of many other advanced economies — to plan an effective response to an utterly predictable disaster. Coronavirus is no black swan. The FT, however, sees the pandemic as further exposing and worsening some big existing problems that many rich nation economies share.

In “Virus lays bare the frailty of the social contract,” its editorial board points to “irregular and precarious” labor markets, underfunded public services, and easy monetary policy — now especially — that favors the “asset-rich.” And to fashion an equitable recovery, “Redistribution will again be on the agenda; the privileges of the elderly and wealthy in question. Policies until recently considered eccentric, such as basic income and wealth taxes, will have to be in the mix.”

The FT here unwisely suggests something even beyond Scandinavian social democracy, flawed in both specifics and theory. A universal basic income makes for elegant blackboard policy, but enthusiasts ignore both its inevitable disfigurement by real-world politics and its potential effects on employment and government finances. The current flood of disaster aid to individuals and business doesn’t change those calculations. Heavy wealth taxes would force more sacrifice on the rich, but also maybe on the rest of us through the unintended consequence of a less productive entrepreneurial ecosystem. And more broadly, the paper subscribes to a faulty theory of long-term, middle-class stagnation that’s disconnected from the data, at least in America. (What, no call to break up Big Tech?)

Post virus, policymakers should focus on preventing a repeat pandemic. Any new measures to strengthen the safety net mustn’t undermine work, just as tax policy mustn’t undermine entrepreneurial risk taking. Market economics continues to have much to say about the value of both. And the potential trade-offs from “eccentric” policy ideas should continue to be carefully, cooly, and rigorously evaluated.

The post Hey, Financial Times, this is no time to go wobbly on market capitalism appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/hey-financial-times-this-is-no-time-to-go-wobbly-on-market-capitalism/