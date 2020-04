Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 20:46 Hits: 6

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Friday that there will be a fourth coronavirus bill and that health care should be a top priority as lawmakers draft the legislation.McConnell, in an interview with The Associated Press, said...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/491089-mcconnell-says-there-will-be-a-fourth-coronavirus-bill