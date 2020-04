Articles

Category: Economy Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 11:00 Hits: 5

Economist Stephen Moore said during an interview on Sunday that the U.S. could be headed to into another Great Depression if the economy isn't restarted by May amid the coronavirus outbreak.“At some point soon, we’re going to have to make...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/491191-trump-economist-were-facing-another-great-depression