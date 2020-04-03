Washington’s lifeline to small business must not fail

Articles

Published on Friday, 03 April 2020

“Massive small business rescue gets off to stormy start” isn’t a good headline for an American economy entering a time of stress like no other in its history. The 701,000 lost jobs in March are just the beginning. One of the latest gloomy forecasts comes from Bank of America, which expects real GDP to contract for three quarters, including an annualized 30 percent in the second quarter, with a cumulative decline of 10.4 percent. The bank also said as many as 20 million lost jobs could be sending the unemployment rate to a high of nearly 16 percent.

But job loss will be worse than it needs to be in the fight against COVID-19 — and the post-virus rebound slower — if the Paycheck Protection Program fails to push out enough money fast enough to small businesses across the country. It simply must not fail, at least if we want to have anything close to a v-shaped recovery. As my colleague Michael Strain notes in a new analysis of PPP, “America’s ecosystem of small businesses is a complex web of networks, relationships, and firm-specific knowledge and productivity.” And that ecosystem is disintegrating more every day. The slow process of regrowing it at some point in the future will be an additional heavy burden to an economy struggling to climb up off the mat.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses details for economic relief during the daily coronavirus response briefing as Small Business (SBA) Administrator Jovita Carranza listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

And it’s not just small firms, of course, that exist within these ecosystems. “Networks of business relationships are the tissue of a modern economy,” tweets Harvard economist Ben Golub. “The current crisis is a common shock to these relationships.” More on this in a new paper he coauthors, “Supply Network Formation and Fragility.” One example from that paper: “A fire at a Philips Semiconductor plant in March 2000 halted production, preventing Ericsson from sourcing critical inputs, causing its production to also stop Ericsson is estimated to have lost hundreds of millions of dollars in sales as a result, and it subsequently exited the mobile phone business.”

There also an interesting historical example of what happens when business and industrial ecosystems collapse. A 1997 paper by Olivier Blanchard and Michael Kremer examines how the failure of the Soviet Union and its central planning regime meant an end of one economic system, but not its immediate and successful replacement with a new mechanism. A capitalist ecosystem of myriad buyers and sellers doesn’t happen overnight. The result, they wrote at the time, “is a breakdown of many economic relations. Trade between the former republics of the Soviet Union has fallen by far more than seems consistent with efficient reallocation. Despite price liberalization, many firms report shortages of inputs and raw materials. Firms lose crucial managers/workers who may have been their only hope for restructuring and survival. … This general disorganization has played an important role in explaining the decline in output.”

Or to sum up: “Once Humpty-Dumpty has fallen down, all the King’s horses and all the King’s men cannot put him back together again.” A bit of nursery rhyme wisdom Washington should take to heart.

