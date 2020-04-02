Could the CARES Act unintentionally accelerate house price declines?

Articles

With the stock market down nearly 30 percent from its recent highs and unemployment claims surging, can a rout in housing prices be far behind? In the CARES Act, Congress created the option of skipping mortgage payments on government guaranteed loans for six months without penalty, or perhaps even for a full year if virus mitigation takes longer than envisioned. The new law prohibits late fees, penalties, and credit score downgrades for borrowers who take advantage of the program. Unfortunately, the CARES Act could also accelerate market dynamics already underway and magnify the coming decline in home prices facing all homeowners, even those without mortgages.

The COVID-19 pandemic has frozen the mortgage origination process and sidelined realtors across the nation as nonessential businesses are forced to shutter to prevent virus spread. In the last week of March, new real estate listings fell over 30 percent compared to the same period last year. Other indictors of market weakness include the volume of new “purchase” mortgage applications which are down 24 percent compared the same period in 2019, and Google searches for the phrase “homes for sale” which are down significantly from their 2020 peak in a large number of metro areas.

With stock market losses in excess of $11.5 trillion and official forecasts suggesting that unemployment rates could reach more than 30 percent, it is not a matter of if, but more a matter of how far housing prices may fall in the coming year. Unfortunately, we can only speculate on the magnitude of coming price declines. However, I will note that some of my AEI colleagues have been arguing for years that house prices were being inflated by policies that promote lax credit standards to allow marginally qualified borrowers to receive government guaranteed mortgages.

Based on year-end financial data from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae websites, there are roughly $7 trillion of single-family federally-guaranteed mortgages that could be eligible to skip mortgage payments under the CARES Act. If the interest rate on these mortgages averages 3.5 percent, these borrowers are required to pay approximately $15 billion in principal and interest payments each month. For argument’s sake, assume that roughly 30 percent of these borrowers take advantage of the CARES mortgage payment holiday. If that happens, the government mortgage insurance agencies will have to come up with about $4.5 billion a month to pay mortgage-backed securities investors. If the payment holiday lasts for a year, these insurers will be on the hook for over $50 billion in new exposure to borrowers, most with marginal repayment abilities.

It is worth emphasizing the last point from a slightly different perspective. At the end of the CARES Act payment holiday, there could be as many as one third or more of all borrowers who purchased homes at prices maybe 10 to 20 percent higher than at the time when they are required to resume making mortgage payments. In many cases, well-intentioned government policies allowed these borrowers to purchase their homes with very small percentage down payments. And now, because they used the CARES Act mortgage payment holiday, they owe an additional $50 billion in deferred mortgage payments. In short, they will be deeply underwater. Many could decide to stop paying entirely.

So how important could the CARES Act deferred mortgage payment program be in contributing toward house price declines and future government insured mortgage losses? Of course, no one knows the answer today. But to put the CARES Act potential impact into perspective, insured mortgage losses from CARES deferred payments could easily cumulate to be more than a quarter of the $187 billion the government needed to inject to bailout Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the last financial crisis.

