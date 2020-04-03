Blocking open enrollment for ACA insurance is another pandemic mistake

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 00:36 Hits: 6

The Trump administration announced this week that it will not sponsor a special enrollment period for the federally-run healthcare.gov portal in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That will needlessly make matters worse for millions of Americans who lose both their jobs and their health insurance in the coming weeks. Congress should work with the White House to re-open the market and strengthen other programs to stabilize coverage during the pandemic.

Stay-at-home orders and business closures are the first line of defense to mitigate the pandemic, but they take a severe toll on the economy. The uninsured rate is set to spike as unemployment rises because most working-age Americans and their dependents have job-based coverage. In 2018, 178 million Americans were enrolled in an employer-sponsored health insurance plan. When workers lose their jobs, they lose their health insurance.

About 10 million people filed for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks, and we are only at the beginning of what could be a deep recession. Millions will lose coverage, joining the roughly 30 million who were uninsured before the pandemic gathered force.[1]

Workers wait in line to apply for unemployment insurance outside the offices of the Unemployment Fund Administrator during a preventive quarantine, after the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago, Chile, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Lack of insurance coverage will make the public health problem worse. People without insurance may not seek needed medical attention because of the cost. If they are infected with coronavirus, they may unwittingly spread the disease to others. If they delay seeking medical care, they may be at higher risk of complications that stretch the capacity of the hospital system.

There is a question about how best to help the uninsured during the pandemic. The CARES Act includes $100 billion to help hospitals ramp up quickly for the expected surge in COVID-19 patients. Some believe this is more efficient in helping the health system deliver needed care than expanding enrollment under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). However, even this substantial sum is unlikely to be enough to cover the costs of the uninsured and the other expenses hospitals and other providers will incur as they scale up capacity to handle the coming surge of patients.

Moreover, it is unclear whether some of those funds can be used to offset costs for the uninsured. Providers typically bill the uninsured for services even when there is little expectation of getting paid. The Department of Health and Human Services has not said they would protect the uninsured from such billing if their treatment costs are covered through CARES funds. In any case, the CARES Act does not offer the same reassurance to those who have newly lost their jobs and their coverage that health care will be available and affordable for them.

The ACA allows anyone who has lost insurance to enroll in an exchange plan, but the process is complicated. A 60-day special enrollment period starts on the date the worker lost coverage. Individuals must submit proof that they are eligible for special enrollment because of a triggering event (such as being laid off), and coverage begins after that proof has been approved by the insurance exchange. Uninsured individuals without a triggering event are not eligible to enroll in an exchange plan other than during the annual open enrollment period in the fall.

The pandemic justifies a broader special enrollment period available to anyone without health coverage. In this emergency, the requirement for proof of eligibility is unnecessary and counterproductive.

States that operate their own health insurance exchanges can sponsor special enrollment periods without seeking federal approval. So far, eleven states and the District of Columbia have decided to open their marketplaces for a special sign-up period in response to the pandemic. Rather than this piecemeal approach, a nationwide plan would be more effective in expanding coverage to vulnerable people by increasing public awareness and simplifying the enrollment process.

Thus far, the White House has avoided a clear statement about how the government would address a substantial increase in the number of uninsured Americans as a result of the pandemic. The president indicated some interest in using Medicare and Medicaid to help with this problem, but a specific policy would have to be negotiated with Congress.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during in a coronavirus briefing with health insurers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The administration should set aside its animosity toward the ACA’s rules and structures during the pandemic. With the virus spreading rapidly, setting up new programs and policies for insurance coverage would take too long. Opening up healthcare.gov and the state-run exchanges builds on systems that are already in place and could be implemented quickly. Moreover, many newly unemployed workers would qualify for premium assistance through the ACA marketplace, substantially lowering their costs.

Even though a nationwide special enrollment period would increase costs for health insurers, the industry’s primary trade associations support such an action. Insurance premiums for 2021 are likely to rise, but a reinsurance program could be established to cover the highest costs resulting from the pandemic. That would help limit the cost of premiums for the average family.

Additional steps should be taken to help workers retain their current coverage. The Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) allows employees who have lost their jobs to remain enrolled in their employer’s plan. The employee can retain COBRA coverage for at least eighteen months, but the costs are often prohibitive. Congress should take action to make COBRA coverage affordable.

Unemployed workers must pay 102 percent of the premium costs without any offsetting contribution from their former employers. The average cost for job-based insurance in 2019 was $7,188 for an individual and $20,576 for a family — out of reach for many who no longer have a job.

In 2009, Congress passed an economic stimulus plan that included a special COBRA tax credit for newly unemployed workers. The credit covered 65 percent of the premium cost. Because the worker was responsible for a substantial portion of the premium, take-up of the credit was not high. However, it did provide support to some middle-income workers who lost their jobs during that deep recession. Re-establishing this tax credit might provide another viable insurance option for the newly unemployed, and it would be consistent with the hope that some workers will be able to rejoin their old firms when the pandemic subsides.

Many of those hit hardest by the coming recession will have incomes too low to pay premiums for ACA plans or COBRA insurance. For them, the best option remains enrollment in Medicaid.

Under the ACA, states can expand Medicaid coverage to households with incomes below 138 percent of the federal poverty line (FPL), and the federal government will pay for 90 percent of the added cost. Fourteen states have not taken up the option, which leaves many individuals, including those with incomes below the poverty line, with no realistic path to get insurance.

Congress should allow the non-expansion states to expand their Medicaid programs to households below the poverty line for the duration of the pandemic, with the federal government paying for at least 90 percent of the cost. This will ensure that Medicaid provides a stronger safety net while the country struggles to bring the pandemic under control.

The US is going through a crisis unlike anything experienced in many years. A severe public health threat is pushing the economy into what is likely to be a deep recession. A large uptick in the uninsured will threaten the financial stability of many families. With no time to waste, the Trump administration should use existing programs — including the ACA — to minimize the number of Americans who will be forced to weather a pandemic without the protection of health insurance.

[1] The Census Bureau reports that 27.5 million people were uninsured in 2018. The trend has been upward, suggesting that the count of uninsured at the beginning of 2020 was significantly larger.

The post Blocking open enrollment for ACA insurance is another pandemic mistake appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/health-policy/blocking-open-enrollment-for-aca-insurance-is-another-pandemic-mistake/