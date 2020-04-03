If price-gouging laws can supposedly combat shortages of critical supplies, couldn’t temperature-gouging laws combat coronavirus???

Articles

Inspired by recent news reports about the imposition of anti-price gouging laws across the country in response to higher prices for toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies, I’d like to propose the FairMaximum Temperature Actof 2020 to combat the coronavirus. Specifically, I recommend that state and local governments intervene in the market for fever thermometers to counteract “excessively high” body temperatures (“temperature gouging”) to address the coronavirus just like those same governments are intervening to combat “excessively high” prices (“price gouging”) for critical supplies.

Let me explain, and start with a typical non-economic Defense of Anti-Price Gouging Laws:

Consumers across the country are suffering from the unconscionable actions of businesses that are engaged in illegal price gouging for critical supplies like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, face masks and cleaning supplies. To prevent consumers from being victimized by ruthless and greedy price gougers, states and cities across the country have begun enforcing anti-price gouging laws, frequently triggered when prices rise by more than 10% above pre-emergency levels.

Based on the flawed “logic” of anti-price gouging laws presented above, I will now present a Defense of Maximum Temperature Laws:

There are now more than 240,000 cases of coronavirus in the US and nearly 6,000 deaths. One of the first signs of coronavirus is a fever of 100.4° Fahrenheit or higher. Without some kind of government intervention to address high-temperature readings being registered on existing unregulated thermometers, the coronavirus pandemic is sure to worsen.

Who among us wouldn’t agree that these excessively high temperatures and fevers are unfair, unreasonable, unjust, and maybe even “immoral”? To counteract this ongoing unconscionable temperature injustice, our collective sense of fairness and justice should motivate us to support legislation that will force all thermometers sold in the United States to have a maximum, reasonable and fair temperature reading of 98.6° Fahrenheit. As part of my newly proposed Fair Maximum Temperature Act of 2020 therefore, all existing thermometers will be discarded and immediately replaced with new government-approved temperature-reading equipment with a maximum reading of 98.6° Fahrenheit (see graphic above).

Any temperatures above that government-imposed maximum will now be considered unfair, immoral and unconscionable acts of “temperature gouging” and will be outlawed by the Fair Maximum Temperature Act of 2020. Violators will subject to penalties, fines and possible jail time for thermometer manufacturers who continue to sell thermostats with temperature readings above the government-mandated maximum temperature. Further, all news and weather reports, all TV and radio stations, and all newspapers and websites will be prohibited from quoting any body temperatures above the federally mandated maximum of 98.6° Fahrenheit.

Bottom Line: If the proposed FairMaximum Temperature Actof 2020 seems ridiculous, that’s because it is totally ridiculous. And so are price gouging laws equally ridiculous. Setting maximum prices to prevent “excessively high” and “unconscionable” prices in response to the current coronavirus-related shortages with price gouging laws won’t change the underlying supply and demand conditions one iota, and will in fact significantly distort information about those conditions and shortages that are guaranteed to significantly retard the recovery process. The artificially low, government-mandated prices will cause widespread distortions and inefficiencies because the artificial prices won’t accurately and truthfully reflect the economic reality that supplies of critical goods are extremely low at the same time demand for those goods is extremely high. Price gouging laws create a government-mandated fantasy world with prices that create a complete disconnect between the true measure of a scare good’s value and a fantasy measure of that good’s value.

Likewise, imposing a maximum temperature law would create a government-mandated fantasy world about body temperatures, creating a disconnect between a person’s true body temperature (e.g., 100 degrees F) and an artificial government-mandated maximum temperature of 98.6° F. And just like price gouging laws create distortions during a state of emergency, so would a maximum temperature be disastrous for Americans who might have coronavirus, because thermometers would be conveying inaccurate measures of the true temperature of somebody who has a fever. Artificially low prices that result from anti-price gouging laws won’t change the true conditions of scarcity for critical supplies like hand sanitizer and face masks any more than artificially restricted thermometers change the true temperature of somebody with a fever.

When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, what we want is the most precise measurement possible of body temperatures, and we get those readings from accurate thermometers, not from artificial, fantasy readings from instruments regulated by government-mandated maximum temperature laws to prevent “temperature gouging.” When it comes to maximizing the efficient allocation of critical supplies during the coronavirus outbreak, what we want are accurate, truthful and precise measures of market conditions (supply and demand), and we can only get those measures from market prices, not from artificial, government-mandated price ceilings.

To address the serious economic disruptions and coronavirus-related shortages of critical supplies, we only have two choices: a) market prices that accurately reflect true scarcity and market fundamentals (like an accurate thermostat provides the true temperature) or b) price controls that ignore scarcity and market forces, and therefore transmit false information about scarcity (like a thermostat subject to minimum/maximum temperature laws). As cruel as it may sound to those who are long on indignation and short on economics, market forces and market prices will address the coronavirus-related shortages more quickly and more effectively than government-determined, non-market based prices that result from price gouging laws. Likewise, accurate readings from thermometers will help combat coronavirus much more effectively than thermometers regulated by government fiat to prevent “temperature gouging.”

The government has no business regulating prices or temperatures any time, but especially during a national emergency. Price controls just like temperature controls are guaranteed to make the coronavirus-related shortages worse not better and are guaranteed to increase, not decrease suffering. If you wouldn’t support government-imposed temperature controls to combat the coronavirus, you can’t support government-imposed price controls to combat the coronavirus-related shortages for critical supplies caused by panic-buying and hoarding.

