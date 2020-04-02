5 questions for Ben Thompson on difficult tech policy tradeoffs

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 12:00 Hits: 7

How entrenched are America’s biggest tech companies? How should they handle concerns surrounding data privacy or content moderation? And how likely is China to surpass America on tech? Ben Thompson joined me on Political Economy to discuss.

Ben is the author and founder of Stratechery, a subscription-based newsletter focused on business and strategy for the technology industry.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

Pethokoukis: Will America’s trillion-dollar tech companies — Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Google — be the four most valuable US companies a decade from now?

Thompson: My suspicion is yes, which is a bit of a contrarian view in Silicon Valley. The dominant theme is that it’s just a matter of time until the next paradigm or platform comes along and the current leaders diminish in importance like IBM or Microsoft.

I’m not so sure. What we see over time is a shift from destination computing to desktop PCs, to backend offices with servers, to an internal company intranet, to what we have today: Global hyperscales, like cloud services, and mobile devices in your pocket all the time.

That’s a process of transitioning from accessing computers at one spot to accessing them everywhere, as well as from batch computing to continuous computing. It’s not super clear what’s coming next on that continuum.

There will be new technologies. I think augmented reality will be a thing. You’ll have different ways of computing with the internet or other devices. But I think all of those are going to be led by the current companies.

There are some concerns that these companies are stifling competition. Is that a legitimate concern?

It depends on where you’re looking. We’re not really seeing, for instance, regarding app stores or operating systems. But I think those are for real, justifiable reasons: The natural state of an operating system market is that there be only one or two. In fact, people were predicting that iOS and the iPhone would disappear because Android had a larger market share, and there are real winner-take-all effects in these platform markets.

Now, that certainly means there’s a role for regulations here. I think when it comes to app stores, for example, the way that Apple, and to a much lesser extent Google, leverage their position to extract rents is something that’s worth paying attention to. But I think the reason they are dominant is because that’s the natural outcome of these markets with strong network effects. I don’t think it’s because they were doing anything concerning.

Yes, Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram was very problematic from a competitive standpoint. But we shouldn’t conclude from that example that Big Tech acquisitions are bad generally. Acquisitions are very important. When someone has an important breakthrough and it goes on one of these platforms via acquisition, it’s immediately diffused to hundreds of millions of people. It also spurs a lot more investment in risk-taking, because acquisitions provide a soft landing spot for folks who take chances on high-risk endeavors. This is one of the biggest examples of big companies giving back to the tech ecosystem.

Is surveillance capitalism a real thing?

Surveillance capitalism is a term for a point of view that I disagree with. When people think about companies accumulating data on you, they envision something like the East German Stasi’s files, meaning you could go in and look up someone’s file.

In reality, Facebook acts as a mediator between the advertiser and the user. They’re not selling your data. The way this data is actually accumulated and used is a series of vector equations that are inscrutable to anyone. Facebook and Google simply find people that fit the description an advertisement requests and automatically puts advertisements in front of them.

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

I don’t think this is bad — it’s actually a positive thing because a lot of advertisers are small businesses that don’t have the scale for the same data operations. They’re only viable because the internet makes it possible to serve people across a wide geographic area with super low costs. This is tremendously beneficial to economic growth and small business formation. It leads to new opportunities that benefit all consumers, who get a much wider array of services instead of one-size-fits-all from the big consumer packaged goods companies.

How should Big Tech companies handle online content moderation?

It is a brutally difficult problem with impossible tradeoffs. Everything entails choices. I think we should start first off by acknowledging that and not holding companies responsible.

The framework that I would use is this: For anything that’s on the infrastructure level, there should be complete immunity. If you’re an ISP, you should not be responsible for what goes over your wires. If you get into a higher level, where you are actually directly interfacing with users, then I think it’s justifiable to act more there.

I don’t have a problem with Facebook or Twitter moderating and deleting stuff and banning folks, because those folks can go and set up their own website. That’s the nature of the web. We should preserve the ability for anyone to speak, but the law doesn’t necessarily need to preserve “the ability of everyone to be heard.”

Lots of policy makers in the US are not only worried about China becoming a tech superpower, but the leading tech superpower. Does China’s state capitalism model work?

I don’t think so. I’m actually increasingly concerned about China going forward, simply because China was so freewheeling and was arguably more capitalistic than the US, in some respects, for 30 years. And that was a big part of their success. Now they are rapidly accelerating in the opposite direction, with much more top-down state control.

That may work in driving massive investments to things like semiconductor factories. But is that going to work to actually create innovation? I don’t think innovation is a product of massive amounts of investment and central planning. I think it’s a product of free markets and the ability to try something new and you succeed or fail based on what people want, not based on whether a government official thinks it’s a good idea.

We will have a real test case for state capitalism over the next 20 years. It follows that the US should be going in the opposite direction and drive for freer markets. Because we’re not going to out-central control China. So we should probably run in the opposite direction: toward reducing burdens and regulations.

The post 5 questions for Ben Thompson on difficult tech policy tradeoffs appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/5-questions-for-ben-thompson-on-difficult-tech-policy-tradeoffs/