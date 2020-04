Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 17:53 Hits: 4

President Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to approve a tax deductibility for corporations spending money at restaurants and on entertainment, saying it would help industries impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.“Congress must pass the old, and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/490619-trump-calls-on-congress-to-restore-tax-deductions-for-business-meals