Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020

Lawmakers, tax policy experts and advocates for retirees are outraged over new IRS guidance that indicates seniors will need to file tax returns to receive their coronavirus checks.The $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill President Trump signed...

