Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 17:10 Hits: 8

Grocer chain Kroger announced Wednesday that it had experienced a 30 percent nationwide surge in sales over the month of March as Americans stock up on food and essentials during the coronavirus outbreak.Reuters reported that Kroger's stock rose...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/490605-kroger-reports-30-percent-surge-in-sales-borrows-1b-for-coronavirus-fallout