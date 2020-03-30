Revenue securing certain US state and local debt will weaken as coronavirus slows economy and travel

Articles

Source: Moody’s, March 30, 2020

Tax revenue used to repay state and local special tax debt — debt secured by specific tax revenue streams such as hotel or car rental taxes — will rapidly decline amid the coronavirus-related economic downturn. A state or local government with a dedicated reserve fund or the ability and willingness to cover a gap in pledged revenue bolsters the credit quality of certain special tax debt.

