Navigating the Threat of Pandemic Syllabus

Source: Duke University Press, 2020

Amid the worldwide spread of COVID-19, it’s a challenging time, and our thoughts are with those affected by this disease. In support and solidarity, we are providing free access to the following books and journal articles to help build knowledge and understanding of how we navigate the spread of communicable diseases.

Listed books are free to read online until June 1, 2020, and journal articles are free until October 1.

