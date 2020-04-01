The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Navigating the Threat of Pandemic Syllabus

Category: Economy Hits: 7

Source: Duke University Press, 2020

Amid the worldwide spread of COVID-19, it’s a challenging time, and our thoughts are with those affected by this disease. In support and solidarity, we are providing free access to the following books and journal articles to help build knowledge and understanding of how we navigate the spread of communicable diseases.

Listed books are free to read online until June 1, 2020, and journal articles are free until October 1.

The post Navigating the Threat of Pandemic Syllabus appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/04/navigating-the-threat-of-pandemic-syllabus.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version