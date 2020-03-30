Pension investment losses are poised to inflict material damage on US municipal credit

Articles

Source: Moody’s, March 24, 2020

(subscription required)

Recent US public pension investment losses are likely to severely compound the pension liability challenge facing many state and local governments. At the same time, the economic fallout from the coronavirus is reducing revenue levels and threatening the ability of governments to afford higher pension costs.

