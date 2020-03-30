The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pension investment losses are poised to inflict material damage on US municipal credit

Source: Moody’s, March 24, 2020
Recent US public pension investment losses are likely to severely compound the pension liability challenge facing many state and local governments. At the same time, the economic fallout from the coronavirus is reducing revenue levels and threatening the ability of governments to afford higher pension costs.

The post Pension investment losses are poised to inflict material damage on US municipal credit appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

