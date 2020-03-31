Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 16:31 Hits: 4

Source: Alexandra Bradbury, Labor Notes, March 31, 2020

Many workers still on the job during this pandemic are upset about their working conditions. But can you get in trouble for talking about your concerns—to your co-workers, on social media, or to the newspaper?

In a word: no. Not legally, anyway.

Below is a short run-down of your legal right to organize around wages, hours, and working conditions, even if you don’t have a union—and if you do have a union, your additional protection under your contract.

Let’s be real—employers have been known to break laws and contracts, and the bureaucratic remedies (court cases, grievances) are slow. But often threats are just meant to silence you. Showing that you know your rights may be enough to get management to back off its threats….

Related:

WEBINAR: Organizing without a Union During the Coronavirus / Organizándose sin sindicato durante el coronavirus

Source: Chris Brooks, Labor Notes, March 27, 2020

The post Can I Get Fired for Talking about Virus Risks? appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/03/can-i-get-fired-for-talking-about-virus-risks.htm