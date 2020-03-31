5 questions for Kyle Pomerleau on the future of tax policy

Articles

What should we make of the Democratic Party’s tax plans? What is the future of Republican tax policy? To discuss, Kyle Pomerleau recently joined me on Political Economy.

Kyle is a resident fellow on federal tax policy here at AEI. Previously, he was the chief economist and vice president of economic analysis at the Tax Foundation.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation.

One common element of tax plans from the Democratic Party is to raise a lot of tax revenue from the richest Americans and businesses. Do Democrats want to raise taxes to pay for their programs, or are they attempting to reduce wealth inequality?

It might be a little bit of both. There’s concern about inequality — we see arguments that income or wealth inequality may be slowing the economy because there’s not enough money in the pockets of low-income individuals. This points toward punitive measures that take money from one group and give it to another, such as a wealth tax.

The other argument is that the federal government needs additional revenue to finance new social programs — things like Medicare for All or other very large social programs that require dedicated financing over the long run.

The two finalists in the Democratic primary have two different visions of the size and scope of government. On one hand, Biden has proposed a bit more than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. Her tax increase was looking for about $1.3 trillion more in federal revenue over 10 years. Biden is looking for about $4 trillion, and this is after a $1.5 trillion tax cut in 2017.

On the other hand, Sanders’ vision of the federal government has always been different. In 2016, he was proposing about a $15 trillion tax increase. This time it’s $25 trillion. Most of this comes from his shift to Medicare for All. Actually, that’s a big question in his plan overall — whether he’s actually raising enough revenue to accomplish the goals that he wants to. And I don’t think he is yet.

What can we say with confidence about the impact of wealth taxes Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have talked about?

Not much. There are two puzzles here. The first is the revenue effect and the second is the economic effect.

On the revenue side, we don’t know how much revenue we can expect. Depending on which data set you use, you’ll get a vastly different answer. Larry Summers used estate tax return data and found that Warren’s original plan would raise less than a trillion dollars over 10 years. Gabriel Zucman and Emmanuel Saez used income tax return data and got a number closer to $3 trillion over a decade.

In terms of the economic effect, a wealth tax is a direct tax on saving. Say I have $100 of wealth, which produces a five percent rate of return every single year. A wealth tax of one percent reduces my return to four percent. That’s like a 20 percent income tax. Very small wealth taxes can be equated to very large income taxes. It could have a significant impact on national saving.

Do you agree that the Democratic tax plans seem to assume that tax rates don’t really matter for economic growth? As if to say, “Let’s raise taxes to get more revenue out of businesses. They’ll keep investing, and rich people will keep doing whatever rich people do.”

This is definitely true for Sanders. Looking at his tax plan — and especially at all the tax increases on saving and investment — I don’t know if Sanders thinks that those taxes will have any effect on investment or saving.

With Biden, we’re more likely to see at least some thought go into the economic costs of his tax increases. He wants to raise revenue from limiting itemized deductions and broadening the tax base. He’s not just simply raising rates across the board willy-nilly to get revenue. There is some thought into the structure, as well as how this plan could affect incentives to work, save, and invest. Efforts have been taken to minimize the harms of taxation to some degree.

What can we say about the Trump tax cuts’ effect on investment, productivity, and economic growth?

The incentive effects of the Trump tax cuts are a little bit more complicated than the Trump administration leads us to believe: “Cut taxes, and receive a huge flow of investment and capital from overseas. Everything’s going to be great.”

They did reduce the corporate tax rate and accelerate depreciation, but with other offsetting factors. They’ve scheduled tax increases on intellectual property, so the tax burden is up on research and development. They made it slightly more expensive for firms that borrow money from banks to invest. The burdens on capital went down, but not by a huge degree. So you should expect some positive effects, but not massive effects that increase incomes by thousands of dollars.

But Trump decided to run two experiments at the same time: A tax cut and a trade war. Those are somewhat offsetting. CBO thinks they’re almost entirely offsetting in some years. So just looking at the economy, it looks like nothing happened. It’s hard to come to any conclusion from just observing.

Given that we’ve had a big tax reform, what will Republican tax policy look like going forward?

We certainly see right now the Trump administration leaking some conversations about tax policy, and they seem to really be focused on this idea of a middle class tax cut, or a 10 percent middle class tax cut.

To some extent, it may just be the people in the administration. They may still be living in 1984, before the 1986 Tax Reform Act, where there’s still space to cut middle class taxes. But if you’re looking at the income tax, the effective tax rate on the middle class is already very low.

Let’s say we make everything permanent the way the Republicans want. Eventually you run into some fiscal reality, where there is a big mismatch, at least in the long run, between spending and revenue. To make the current tax system sustainable, Republicans will need to either think very carefully about how much spending the federal government is doing, or if the level of revenue that we currently collect is the appropriate amount.

