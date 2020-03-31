When socialists are stuck inside, they dream of nationalizing Amazon. And pretty much every other time, too.

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 21:05 Hits: 4

“Nationalize everything,” tweets Marissa Barrera, a health policy adviser to Bernie Sanders. “I don’t even care what it is … y’all lost your capitalist privileges.” Because, I guess, a pandemic that began in China is somehow a failure of American capitalism? (It’s also odd that a Sanders supporter would want to give the Trump administration so much power.)

Actually, business seems to be the part of the economy that’s working the best right now despite two-thirds of the country being under government-issued “stay at home” orders. Automakers such as Ford, General Motors, and Tesla are helping make ventilators. Gap, Nike, and Under Armour are among the clothing companies making protective gear for health workers. Anheuser-Busch is making hand sanitizer.

Amazon.com trucks are seen at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island in New York City, New York, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar – RC2JUF9VC5RG

Then there’s Amazon. America’s largest online retailer has transformed from a wonderful convenience to a critical lifeline for millions of consumers needing all manner of essential goods, from groceries to thermometers to coffee makers. (Caffeine has never been more essential.) “Amazon order volumes match those of the holiday season,” notesThe Wall Street Journal. Except the company had just weeks instead of months to prepare. And despite a bit of creaking, Amazon’s amazing distribution network continues to function. Impressive stuff.

Yet some on the left see the e-commerce and cloud computing giant as a top candidate for nationalization. Writing for Jacobin magazine, Paris Marx argues that it’s time to nationalize Amazon and merge it with the US Postal Service. Marx: “Instead of letting Amazon continue as a private monopolist or trying to build a public alternative from scratch in record time, the company should be nationalized and reoriented to serve the public good instead of predatory capitalism, while enhancing the infrastructure of the post office.”

A few thoughts: First, socialists think it’s always a good time to nationalize Amazon … and Google … and Walmart. Now more than ever! They are, after all, socialists. Second, what about Washington’s response to COVID-19 provides confidence it could ably operate one of the most complex and sophisticated companies on the planet? Perhaps the woeful failure to promptly test, trace, and isolate? Third, what has Washington ever done to provide confidence it could ably operate one of the most complex and sophisticated companies on the planet, as well as continue to innovate? Fourth, Amazon isn’t a monopoly. As tech analyst Benedict Evans figures it, “Amazon has about 35% of US ecommerce. But, it competes with physical retailers as well – it competes with Macy’s, Walmart and Barnes & Noble. On that basis, Amazon’s real market share of its real target market is closer to 6% (it’s 2/3 the size of Walmart).”

Here’s The Economist on the perils of nationalization:

Owners of private firms benefit directly when innovation reduces costs and boosts profits; bureaucrats usually lack such a clear financial incentive to improve performance. Firms with the backing of the state are less vulnerable to competition; as they lumber on they hoard resources that could be better used elsewhere … State-owned firms pose risks beyond that to dynamism. Government-run companies may prioritise swollen payrolls over customer satisfaction. More worryingly, state firms can become vehicles for corruption, used to dole out the largesse of the state to favoured backers or to funnel social wealth into the pockets of the powerful. As state control over the economy grows, political connections become a surer route to business success than entrepreneurialism.

Of course, nationalizing Amazon — America’s most loved brand — isn’t a real policy idea that might ever happen, but rather absurdist policy theater meant to entertain other socialists. I believe they need some entertainment while stuck inside all spring.

The post When socialists are stuck inside, they dream of nationalizing Amazon. And pretty much every other time, too. appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/when-socialists-are-stuck-inside-they-dream-of-nationalizing-amazon-and-pretty-much-every-other-time-too/