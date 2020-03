Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 20:11 Hits: 6

Stock markets on Monday saw a boost, even as the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continued to rise and more states issued stay-at-home orders.The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 690.7 points, or 3.2 percent, while the S&P 500...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/490225-stocks-jump-despite-additional-lockdowns