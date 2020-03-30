Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 21:41 Hits: 6

Source: Ann Hodges, American Constitution Society, ACS Issue Brief, March 2020



From the summary:

With the Supreme Court having overruled precedent and declared public sector “fair share” fees unconstitutional in Janus v. AFSCME, anti-union forces now have a new target: repayment of the fees paid to unions prior to the 2018 decision. Arguing that Janus should be retroactive, these advocates are seeking “millions of dollars from public sector unions, money collected in compliance with existing laws and already spent on representing employees.”

In a new ACS Issue Brief, Ann Hodges, Professor Emerita at the University of Richmond School of Law, explains the history of these restitution claims and why they are legally dubious. Hodges also questions whether “the employee plaintiffs in these cases [are] acting out of moral conviction and righteous motives or [if] they [are] being used by powerful interests to defeat the efforts of working people to join together collectively to combat the power of wealthy individuals and corporate actors.”

The post The Aftermath of Janus v. AFSCME: An Ongoing Assault on Public Sector Unions appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/03/the-aftermath-of-janus-v-afscme-an-ongoing-assault-on-public-sector-unions.htm