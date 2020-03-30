How axing bad regulations is helping America’s pandemic response

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 19:23 Hits: 3

Policymakers should never let a “serious crisis go to waste.” They should use it to shift or expand the Overton window. After all, “chaos is a ladder.” Classic bits of wisdom for politicians at all levels looking for opportunities to push their favorite agenda items.

Then again, sometimes the demands stemming from a crisis are so obvious that policy changes require minimal intention. That’s what seems to be happening right now with the coronavirus pandemic. The alarming spread and lethality of the virus has resulted in the rapid removal of many regulatory obstacles blocking an effective response. Necessity is proving to be the mother of deregulation, particularly in healthcare.

Members of the medical personnel work as patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at the intensive care unit at MontLegia CHC clinic in Liege, Belgium, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Among the changes: The FDA is now letting private labs and commercial manufacturers are allowed to perform their own tests. Multiple states have dramatically shortened or gotten rid of licensing processes. (For instance: Washington state is now allowing medical professionals to work in WA without a license if “he or she is in good standing in all states of licensure and is registered in the volunteer health practitioner system.”) Alabama is now letting pharmacists to refill essential medications on their own discretion. North Carolina has temporarily waived its certificate-of-need laws. Texas has suspended “state laws that prohibit trucks from the alcohol industry from delivering supplies to grocery stores. Those and other regulatory changes — as well suggestions for more — can be found in a handy R Street Institute analysis, “Small Regulatory Reforms That Can Help People During the COVID Pandemic.”

On the flipside, a key part of the story of America’s slow response to the outbreak seems to center around a dysfunctional regulatory state. A recent New York Times piece noted, for instance, that the FDA “enforced regulations that paradoxically made it tougher for hospitals, private clinics and companies to deploy diagnostic tests in an emergency.” Meanwhile, other nations were aggressively mobilizing their private sectors and “performing tens of thousands of tests daily, compared with fewer than 100 on averagein the United States, frustrating local health officials, lawmakers and desperate Americans.”

We should hope it doesn’t take another crisis to spur a serious effort at modifying or eliminating scores of regulations nationwide that seem to ignore the broader public interest, pandemic or not.

The post How axing bad regulations is helping America’s pandemic response appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/how-axing-bad-regulations-is-helping-americas-pandemic-response/