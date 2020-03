AEI Housing Market Indicators release on December 2019 data

Articles

Slides · Methodology The American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center released its monthly update to the AEI Housing Market Indicators on March 30th, 2020. This month’s main takeaways include:

Due to detailed Collateral Risk Indicators (CRIs), we are now able to identify the most likely vulnerable areas from an economic downturn (“canaries in the coal mine”). The CRI identifies “canary zip codes”, those areas highly susceptible to price downturns. These zips have a high percentage point change in land share and a high Mortgage Risk Index. Once again traditional boom-bust areas (California, Arizona, Nevada, and Florida) are at risk. New areas (Seattle, Idaho, and Colorado) display heightened risk. Highly leveraged entry level housing in the Northeast that have largely missed the boom are also at risk. Last time we were blind; this time we have a comprehensive picture of the housing market

Credit tightening continues in December 2019, however it is unclear what the impact the coronavirus will have: The Composite NMRI for purchase loans declined 0.6 ppt year-over-year (yoy), the seventh month for this trend This trend has been led by Fannie and Freddie, but in Dec., FHA also declined 1.3 ppt yoy. Credit tightening has been larger for first-time buyers, with a decline of 0.7 ppt yoy, while repeat buyers have been largely unaffected. Data indicate that the GSEs have ended their efforts to reign in abnormally high DTIs.

Agency volume remained high in December 2019 rounding out a good year: Especially refi volume continued to benefit from lower mortgage rates. Cash out volume has especially been trending up since 2013, however, the coronavirus will only exacerbate the valuation and mortgage risk challenges endemic to cash out refinances.

High rate of home price appreciation (HPA) as housing boom continues: Prelim. numbers for Feb. 2020 indicate national HPA of 4.4% (yoy), about unchanged from Jan. 2020.



