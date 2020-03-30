The CARES Act: Who will get a rebate and how much?

Articles

Last week, Congress passed and the president signed the CARES Act, the coronavirus economic relief package. The CARES Act includes a one-time payment to tax filers in order to help households cover necessary expenses during the coronavirus outbreak. We estimate that 91.3 percent of all filers (162 million) will receive a rebate and the average rebate amount per filer will be $1,729. We also estimate that the distribution of the rebates will be highly progressive.

The rebate for a tax filer is equal to $1,200 ($2,400 for married couples filing jointly). The rebate is increased by $500 per child and there is no cap to the number of children that qualify. The entire rebate amount phases out by five cents per dollar that a tax filer’s adjusted gross income exceeds $75,000 ($150,000 for married couples filing jointly, $112,500 heads of household). According to the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT), the rebate would cost the federal government $292 billion.

Below are estimates of the distributional impact of the rebate. The tables show the total number of filers, number of eligible filers, the share of filers with full and partial rebates, the average rebate amount, and the percent-change in after-tax income by income decile and income group. The estimates were produced using the Policy Simulation Library’s Tax-Calculator release 2.9.0.

We estimate that 91.3 percent of all tax filers are eligible for the rebate, or about 162 million of 177.5 million. This includes non-filers and those that do not earn enough income to file taxes. We assume that they would file and receive the benefit. Around 84.4 percent of all filers (about 150 million) would receive the full benefit and seven percent (12.2 million) would receive a partial rebate. Filers that are more likely to receive the full benefit are low and middle-income. In contrast, high-income tax filers are more likely to receive a partial or no rebate.

We estimate that the average rebate amount among all filers will be $1,729. The rebate amount (among those that receive a rebate) varies by income level. Low-income filers in the bottom two income deciles (0 percent – 10 percent and 10 percent – 20 percent) will receive an average rebate between $1,457 and $1,675. In contrast, filers in the 60 percent – 70 percent and 70 percent – 80 percent income deciles will receive an average rebate between $1,928 and $1,981. The higher average rebate amount for higher-income households is due to higher marriage rates and more children per household.

The rebate is highly progressive. The rebate would raise the after-tax income the most for low-income households. The bottom 10 percent of filers would see an increase in after-tax income of 25.4 percent. Taxpayers in the middle-income groups (between the 40 percent – 50 percent and 60 percent – 70 percent income groups) would see an increase in after-tax income of between 2.8 and 4.4 percent. Very high-income households in the top 95 percent filers would receive almost no increase in after-tax income from this rebate.

The rebates will reach many Americans. However, there will still be some Americans that won’t benefit. The below tables assume that every filer (and non-filer) who is eligible for the rebate will file. It is possible that many won’t. In addition, there are dependents (individuals that do not file, but are claimed on others’ tax returns) that are ineligible for the rebate. For example, elderly adults who are claimed as dependents are not eligible.

