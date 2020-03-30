The risk of a swoosh-shaped recovery is rising

Articles

President Trump once speculated his tax cuts might supercharge economic growth “to four, five, maybe even six percent.” And now it looks like that forecast just might happen — though certainly not in the way Trump or anyone else anticipated or would want.

The JPMorgan economics team thinks second-half growth will be around six percent. Unfortunately that historically rapid pace would come after a historically brutal first half. Last week, the bank lowered its forecast for real annualized GDP growth in the first quarter to -10 percent from -4 percent previously and to -25 percent from -14 percent for the second quarter.

Those numbers hardly suggest a rapidly rebounding v-shaped recovery. Neither are the ones coming from IHS Markit, which has slashed its 2020 forecast to a deep contraction of 5.4 percent — potentially the worst annual performance since 1946 — and predicted it will “likely take two to three years for most economies to return to their pre-pandemic levels of output.”

That sort of sluggish rebound is more like a swoosh-shaped recovery (sorry, Nike). A sharp decline followed by a long-though-shallow ascent. JPMorgan’s big issue is weak corporate balance sheets — “already high debt burdens and pressured profit margins” — entering into the downturn and a big debt overhang when entering the eventual recovery. IHS Market focuses on the impact of uncertainty on capital spending. Both headwinds would be replays of what happened during the slow recovery after the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession. (Of course, a hurricane-force headwind would be failing to break the cornoavirus pandemic.)

Moreover, weak business investment and its impact on productivity could mean a lower potential GDP growth rate for the American economy going forward. The CBO currently pegs that rate at 1.9 percent, with the Federal Reserve about the same. For context, the US economy grew at a 2.5 percent real rate from 1990 through 2019.

But anemic investment won’t be the only problem. It’s easy to imagine the populist backlash against immigration and trade further metastasizing. (Searches for “autarky” are surging, according to Google Trends.) Trade economist Douglas Irwin says “the on-going trade collapse will be one for the history books.” Weak trade growth undermines productivity growth. So, too, barriers to immigration. And weaker productivity growth is the last thing needed in an economy undergoing a demographic-driven shift toward weaker labor force growth.

The Great Recession helped usher in the Two Percent Economy. Let’s make sure that doesn’t become the One Percent Economy.

