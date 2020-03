Articles

Category: Economy Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 18:52 Hits: 7

Health insurance premiums could skyrocket because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to analysis released last week.Premiums could jump as much as 40 percent next year if the coronavirus ends up hospitalizing millions of Americans, state...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/490073-health-insurance-premiums-could-skyrocket-analysis