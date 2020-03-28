Speedbumps for small business recovery loans

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 18:58 Hits: 7

Have you seen many news stories featuring bankers eager to start making the new small-business relief loans? Me neither. The truth is, despite well-meaning congressional intent, these loans are a minefield for lenders. If banks rush to make thousands — if not millions — of small business relief loans, they will put themselves at risk of facing huge government fines in the future. Banks have seen this happen before, and you can bet they are not eager to see a repeat performance.

Before the 2008 financial crisis, the largest banks in America routinely made Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans. FHA loans are government guaranteed mortgages that are designed to help first-time home-purchasers with little or no down payments and those with less than perfect credit histories purchase homes. Many believe that FHA’s lax underwriting standards — standards made intentionally lax by government policy to reach marginally qualified borrowers — were an important factor in inflating the housing bubble. When the bubble crashed, the FHA suffered massive mortgage loan defaults and was on the brink of insolvency.

The Obama administration’s solution for the giant hole in the FHA’s balance sheet was to blame the banks who originated the FHA loans. The government claimed that FHA-originating banks did a shoddy job enforcing FHA underwriting standards. The government imposed tens of billions of dollars in fines on the banks, the revenues from which were used to replenish the FHA’s coffers.

U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) speaks about the housing market during a visit to a Phoenix neighborhood in Arizona, January 8, 2015. At left is Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro. Seen next to Obama are David Adame (2nd R) and Edmundo Hidalgo (R) of Chicanos Por La Causa Inc. (CPLC), which is a local non-profit organisation that owns the development. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Banks responded by refusing to do business with the FHA, and today virtually all FHA loans are originated by nonbanks. Nonbanks are not required to have the deep pools of capital banks must hold. Should history repeat and the government try to fine the shops that currently originate FHA loans, they will declare bankruptcy and the government will not be able to collect.

Congress may not realize it, but the government’s past behavior will complicate the process of jumpstarting emergency small business lending. These new loans, designed to quickly rescue small businesses, are chock full of qualifying requirements that must be checked and certified. Does a business qualify for a loan? How large can the loan be? More problematic, these loans can be forgiven to the extent that the borrower uses the proceeds for specific purposes described in the law, like paying employee salaries, rent, utility bills, or paying interest on previously outstanding debt. It is not hard to imagine there might be a few unscrupulous businesses that stretch the truth to get a bigger loan than allowed by law and then get creative with their accounting to qualify for loan forgiveness.

Should this happen — and it probably will happen — the banks that participate and originate these new small business administration rescue loans will certainly come under scrutiny. Under the federal False Claims Act, these banks could face treble damages for any losses their alleged “poorly underwritten” loans imposed on the Small Business Administration. And banks will have the capital available to pay any government-imposed fine. In the end, banks can negotiate, but banks cannot fight and win against the government directly because they will continue to face many government regulators in all of the coming days they remain in business.

Administration officials are cheering that rescue money for small business is only days away. The way I see it, there is a long stretch of speedbumps to navigate before the money starts to flow.

The post Speedbumps for small business recovery loans appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/speedbumps-for-small-business-recovery-loans/