What will tax policy look like in 2020 and beyond? My long–read Q&A with Kyle Pomerleau

What should we make of the Democratic Party’s tax plans? What is the future of Republican tax policy? And, in the meantime, how will a “corona stimulus” impact the economy? To discuss these, and many more questions, Kyle Pomerleau joined me earlier in March on Political Economy.

Kyle is a resident fellow on federal tax policy here at AEI. Previously, he was the chief economist and vice president of economic analysis at the Tax Foundation. His writings have been published in numerous trade and policy journals, such as Tax Notes and the National Tax Journal.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: There’s been a lot of talk about the impact of the coronavirus on the economy — that the government needs to do some fiscal stimulus. The president tweeted about a payroll tax cut. There have been a variety of other ideas about just sending checks to people. I believe a former Obama economist, Jason Furman, had an editorial about that. So what do we know about the impact of those kinds of stimulus plans which involve taxes? Which of those sounds good to you, if any?

Pomerleau: Yeah. So I think with the coronavirus specifically, we might be dealing with something that’s a little harder to address than just with straight checks. And there are big challenges with something like a payroll tax cut. First, you’re cutting taxes for those who are working. So if people are losing their jobs due to the coronavirus, a short-term payroll tax cut may not be the best thing.

But the second issue? If you think, let’s say, aggregate demand is going down and people aren’t spending enough because of the coronavirus — you have to wonder if a tax cut or sending checks really addresses that. Because if I’m staying home because of the virus and someone gives me $100 or $500, that might not induce me to go to the mall and spend the money. I’m not going to the mall because I don’t want a disease. I’m not staying home because I don’t have any money. So there’s a question there.

I think where the federal government needs to think about addressing this is maybe on the business side. So a business may, in the short-term, be low in liquidity or cash. It may need to borrow some money. Lower interest rates may help there. So this is where the Federal Reserve may be able to step in. But on the tax side, I think there may be a limited benefit. To the extent you think people are going to be losing their jobs, I think Jason Furman’s idea of bringing cash to people may be helpful there.

Is there a way of targeting tax policy toward certain businesses, based on whether small businesses of a certain size or a certain sector may be more prone to getting hurt by the pandemic?

Yeah, it’s possible you could do something that’s industry-specific. But I think the Fed addressing it first seems like a good step. To some extent, you may just see some slowdown that you can’t avoid because of a reduction of consumption, with people wanting to stay home. After that’s over with, a stimulus could help to have the economy catch up to where it was supposed to be before the outbreak happened. That’s something that could be done.

A gloved reporter raises his hand with other reporters as President Trump takes questions during a coronavirus task force news briefing at the White House in Washington. Via REUTERS/Leah Millis

Now the political timing is a little rough for the administration. They don’t want to see any slowdown because the run-up is to an election. So you want this to be over as quickly as possible, or you want it to be avoided altogether. But yeah, I don’t know if that’s possible. We may just see a slowdown no matter what.

Well, we have tried this — it seems to me fairly recently — in 2008, there was a tax cut stimulus. It was a rebate to people. And then there was also a tax component to the Obama stimulus plan in 2009. How are they different, and do we have any good research on the impact?

Yeah, so I’m not completely familiar with the research area there, but if I recall correctly, we’re talking about a temporary payroll tax cut. We are also talking about making work pay. — a refundable tax credit was part of the stimulus there. The ideas behind those was to put extra cash in people’s pockets to stimulate the economy.

But I think it’s a little bit of a different world. I mean, with 2008, you’re talking about a slowdown of the broader economy where people are a little worried about their wealth and financial well-being, so they’re spending less, and that’s creating a slowdown. Whereas today we’re comparing it to a slowdown caused by people worried about going out in public and catching a disease.

Just before we started in this podcast, Steve Liesman on CNBC recommended a trillion-dollar stimulus plan. I don’t know if that was all a tax cut plan. I don’t know if he really even went beyond the headline number. What about that? For a plan that big, it’s almost like the number is more important than what’s inside that number, because I imagine it’s supposed to just be such a confidence-building measure that the structure is really secondary.

Yeah. Reading his argument, we’re not talking about fundamental tax reform here or anything.They’re hoping to boost confidence because it’s $1 trillion. It’s that magical number.

What is the Democratic theory of the case on taxes right now? We’ve had the Democratic primary, and perhaps the one common element to their tax plans is that they want to raise a lot of tax revenue from the richest Americans and from businesses. But what’s weird is that this urge is coming at the same time that some economists are saying current deficit levels are not worrisome, and actually could be a lot higher.

So I’m not sure if Democrats want to raise taxes to pay for their programs, or if it’s more of an attempt to try to reduce wealth inequality in some way. Is it a punitive measure? What do you think they’re thinking?

It might be a little bit of everything. So we see arguments that income inequality or wealth inequality may be slowing the economy to some degree because there’s not enough money in the pockets of low-income individuals. I’m somewhat skeptical of that argument, but that points towards punitive measures that may take money from one group and give it to another. So that’s where you get a wealth tax proposal, although some proponents of the wealth tax have stated that they don’t actually think the wealth tax in and of itself is pro-growth. It really is what you do with the money.

The second argument here is that the federal government needs additional revenue to finance new social programs, and these are a little different than a one-time infrastructure package or a small increase in spending. We’re talking about things like Medicare for All or other very large social programs that require dedicated financing over the long run. You would need revenue for those. And that’s where you get these large financing plans for Medicare for All: big income tax increases, big wealth tax increases.

We have Joe Biden’s tax plan. We have Bernie Sanders’ tax plan. Joe Biden’s tax plan to me just looks like a bigger version of what we’ve seen from Democratic candidates in recent years. I don’t know if there’s anything particularly novel about it — it has the kinds of things Democrats have long been advocating for. Whereas Sanders wants to do something different from normal. Biden’s not talking about a wealth tax, for example. Have you had a chance to take a look at either of those tax plans?

Yeah. So I think you’re right that when you look at the two finalists in the Democratic primary, there are two different visions of the size and scope of government. Biden, I think, proposes a little bit more than what we saw last time with Hillary Clinton. Her tax increase — to put some numbers to it — was looking for about $1.3 trillion more federal revenue over 10 years. Biden is looking for about $4 trillion. So it’s a larger tax increase.

But I think things just in the Democratic party overall have shifted somewhat. And there is a sense that, “Oh, we need a little bit more revenue than we did before.” To be fair to that argument, Trump did just cut taxes by about $1.5 trillion, so from the pre-tax cut baseline, Biden isn’t asking for too much more than Hillary Clinton is.

And then for Sanders, we’re not seeing much new from him except the wealth tax. But his vision of the federal government has always been different. Look back to 2016 again. Sanders was proposing about a $15 trillion tax increase. This time around, it’s $25 trillion.

So that $25 trillion, is that an apples-to-apples comparison to Biden’s $4 trillion?

So the $25 trillion is based on numbers that the Sanders campaign has put forth.

But it’s over 10 years…

Biden’s is also over 10 years. So $4 trillion to $25 trillion, big difference.

Do you happen to know what is the current federal tax revenue over 10 years?

It’s close to $50 trillion.

And so Sanders wants to take in about $75 trillion.

$75 trillion, yes.

That is more.

Taxes would go up under Sanders’ hand. It’s not shocking, because he wants to shift a large piece of our economy under the federal government’s control. That’s the healthcare system — most of this is his shift to Medicare for All. That would be a sizable chunk of his plan. Actually, that alone costs more than what he’s actually bringing in in revenue.

Bernie Sanders greets supporters outside of a polling station in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, March 10. Via REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

It’s a big question in his plan overall — whether he’s actually raising enough revenue to accomplish the goals that he wants to. And I don’t think he is yet. The big problem is he’s missing one fundamental tax that all the other European countries have that allows them to raise a lot of revenue.

Don’t say it, Kyle. I will say it for you because I care about your reputation: Value-added tax.

Yes. That is the one tax that Sanders is so far missing in his plan that would get him, I think, closer to this European welfare state he’s looking for.

So that’s how Scandinavia does it. That’s how they finance their big welfare state. And I remember it always wasn’t so off-limits for Democrats to talk about a value-added tax. I certainly can remember, over the past decade, Democrats that have said, “That’s where we need to go.”

Now it just seems to be completely absent — they’re just not talking about it at all. So much of the focus is on how well the top one percent have done, so that’s where the taxes need to be applied: to the one percent and corporations.

Yeah. I think there’s one senator that’s talking about the value-added tax. That’s Senator Ben Cardin. He has a plan to actually enact a value-added tax, but, in terms of the campaign land, there’s little discussion of a value-added tax out there.

I think candidates avoid it because there’s a sense that it is a regressive tax. And in a time when candidates only want to talk about reducing income inequality — making the tax code much more progressive — they’re steering away from things where the taxes may muddy that somewhat.

But your economic theory of the case is that we’re in a period of secular stagnation and there’s not enough demand from the 99 percent. In that situation, don’t taxes on wealth and high income make more sense than a value-added tax? And maybe if Scandinavia was moving to a big welfare state today, they wouldn’t do it, because they’d be worried about secular stagnation. You need to have more regular people spending money so you can’t put a tax on them. All the taxes should focus on people who aren’t spending: rich people and on businesses aren’t investing. So maybe the economic situation is different and the VAT is no longer appropriate for where we are.

This gets back to what I mentioned before. If we’re in a situation where demand is low and we’re in a world with secular stagnation, why bother with marginal tax increases at all? Just increase spending in ways that accomplish this goal.

When we start talking about big programs that require permanent financing, then the question is: What’s the most efficient way to raise federal revenue? I’d put forth the case that maybe the wealth tax is not. Something broader, like a payroll tax or a value-added tax, would be a better and more sustainable a source of revenue for a Medicare for All or paid family leave or something like that.

What do you feel that we can say with confidence about the impact of wealth taxes of the sort of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have talked about?

Not much. I think there are two puzzles here. The first is the revenue effect of the wealth tax and the second is the economic effect.

On the revenue side — I think Larry Summers published a nice op­-­­ed about this — it does present somewhat of a puzzle in terms of how much revenue we can expect.

As a point of comparison, revenue estimators have a pretty okay time with evaluating an income tax. There’s administrative data out there, because we have an income tax. Everyone that earns income is required to report that income to the IRS. The IRS has this great dataset of income earned by individuals, by type of income, by income level, so that you can build a nice model to estimate how much revenue you’d raise from all these different proposals.

Well, there is no such administrative data for wealth. Academics have tried to estimate how much wealth there is. You can infer wealth levels by looking at people’s capital income. Capital income is really just the returns to wealth, if you just make an assumption about what’s the rate of return on an asset, you can kind of back into how much wealth people have. You can also look at estate tax returns. Our current estate tax is kind of a wealth tax, and you can use that to infer how much wealth there is. Or you can just send a survey out, like the Federal Reserve does with the survey of consumer finances, and ask people.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly as coronavirus cases in the city of New York rise. Via REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

So there are three methods, and they all give you three different answers as to how much wealth is held by the wealthiest households. So depending on which data set you use, you’ll get a vastly different answer for how much revenue a wealth tax would raise. Larry Summers used estate tax return data, and he found that Warren’s original plan would raise less than a trillion dollars over 10 years. Gabriel Zucman and Emmanuel Saez of University of California used income tax return data, and they got a number closer to $3 trillion over a decade. Hugely different answers. So it is somewhat of a puzzle — we don’t have the tax, so we don’t have the data.

Then in terms of the economic effect, a wealth tax is a direct tax on saving. And it’s a pretty substantial tax on saving, if you think about it. A wealth tax, what it’s doing is it’s taxing the value of your wealth every single year. Now that actually can be equated to an income tax.

One way to think about it is this: Let’s say I have $100 of wealth and it produces a five percent rate of return every single year, but then Elizabeth Warren comes around and says, “Well, I’m going to tax one percent of your wealth every single year.” Well, now my wealth is one percent smaller. What happens to my return? My return is actually one percent lower than it otherwise would be. So a wealth tax of one percent in this case reduces my return to four percent. That’s like a 20 percent income tax. So very small wealth taxes can be equated to very large income taxes. So it’s could have a significant impact on saving. It could reduce the amount of national saving.

When I try that argument, often it doesn’t seem to really penetrate a lot of people who are Democrats or on the left. It sounds like they think I’m just ginning up a reason.

“There’s so much capital in this world,” they say. “There’s so much savings. Are we really so starved of available capital in this world as really to make that much of a difference?”

So I actually think that view is right. There is a lot of capital in the United States.

We are sloshing through it, Kyle.

Yeah. There’s tons of it out there, both within and outside the United States. So what difference would a reduction in saving make?

Well, it may not hurt the capital stock in the United States, because, ultimately, saving is investment, and investment in tools and equipment makes us more productive. But if saving went down in the United States, we could still get saving from abroad. That still imposes a long-term cost to the US, because when foreign savers send money to the United States, they’re acquiring capital in the United States. They become owners of the capital stock in the US.

So to the extent our saving goes down and capital from abroad flows in, we own less of the stuff here, and we get fewer of the profits from the capital here. So our national income declines — there still is a cost. Even if GDP might not change all that much, national income still may decline.

In some of the work done by Saez and Zucman for Elizabeth Warren, they do address — this was one of my big issues — how this would impact with what they call “extreme business success,” which is people starting businesses and becoming super billionaires.

I like people starting businesses. Creating things that people value and they get bigger and they hire lots of people and they produce more of that stuff for us — that’s fantastic. I don’t want something that’s going to stop that or prevent that from happening.

Saez and Zucman didn’t seem very concerned. I think their theory is that most of that wealth being created by superbillionaires comes about after the businesses started. The business has been ongoing, so you’re not really hurting anything.

Sure, I think that the Google guys are worth about $50 billion each, but you know, Google’s been up and running. It seems to be doing fine. So if you let them have that first few billion and then take the last $45 billion, you’d still have Google.

I think that there’s a small kernel of truth in that. Again, let’s go back to this idea of a wealth tax being like an income tax. In my example, my asset got a five percent return and I subtracted one percent. Proportionally, that’s 20 percent. Well, let’s say I have an asset and I get a 100 percent return and I subtract one percent off of it. That’s only a one percent tax on the returns. That’s the logic. That’s where they’re coming from. So if you’re some superstar and you earn these huge returns, a wealth tax doesn’t hit you all that much.

But that’s not everybody.

Exactly. I think the concern is that you take the wealth tax, you stack it on top of the higher corporate tax, and you stack it on top of the changes to capital gains taxes. That all means that the United States overall becomes less favorable to entrepreneurship and risk-taking. The total returns to risk — taking the risk and becoming an entrepreneur — go down. So you get less of that activity.

And this has to do not just with the structure of taxes, but the overall level of taxes in the United States. When we think of the returns to entrepreneurship, what may matter is the total return to some investment rather than, say, the marginal tax rate and keeping taxes low.

The US is somewhat of a low-tax country. That’s where we can have some advantage in entrepreneurship and risk-taking.

The US is a low-tax country. Is it an efficiently taxed country?

Not necessarily. There are a lot of things wrong with the current tax system. So I’m glad that everyone’s talking about the tax system because there are lots of things still wrong with it. Even after Trump had a big tax reform, there’s still lots of work to be done. And this is actually something the Trump administration has an opportunity to talk about: “We started the process. We can continue the process of fixing the tax system and making it better.” But we don’t know exactly what they’re going to do.

So some of those fixes may be unfixed.

That’s a possibility. So looking at the Democratic candidates, one of the themes of at least Biden’s campaign (and I think the Sanders campaign too) is undoing the Trump tax cuts — i.e. the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Specifically, what do they mean? Raising the corporate tax to either 28 percent for Biden or 35 percent for Sanders. Changing the treatment of capital assets in the United States — the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act accelerated depreciation, which reduces the marginal tax rate on new investment and encourages a larger capital stock.

Sanders wants to not only reverse that, but to go even farther in the opposite direction: lengthening asset lives and raising the effective tax rate on investment in the United States. So there is a risk there that some of the things that you would call improvements in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — and by all means, the law is not perfect, but there are improvements — there is discussion about reversing some of those.

If I were to look at all the Democratic tax plans, the one thing I would glean from those plans — because we were talking about the Democratic theory on taxation — is that they do not believe that the tax rates, whether it’s on rich people or corporations, really matter for economic growth.

They believe businesses are going to do what they’re going to do, so let’s raise taxes so we can get more revenue out of them. But they’re going to keep investing, they’re going to keep buying other companies, rich people will keep doing whatever rich people do. They just don’t think tax rates matter. That’s kind of what I’m getting from them.

I think you could make the case that this is definitely true for Sanders. You look at his tax plan, and you look at especially all the tax increases on saving and investment where you could see some negative response. And I don’t know if Sanders thinks that those taxes will have any effect on investment or saving.

With Biden, on the other hand, we’re more likely to see at least some thought go to the economic costs of his tax increases. And you see this already. He wants to raise revenue from, say, limiting itemized deductions and broadening the tax base. He’s not just simply raising rates across the board willy-nilly to get revenue. There is some thought into the structure.

Joe Biden greets workers during a campaign stop at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Mack Assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, March 10. Via REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

It looks like someone who is a mainstream economist had a role in putting that plan together. That’s what it looks like.

Yes, it does. There is some thought to how this plan could affect incentives to work, save, and invest. And efforts were taken to minimize the harms of taxation to some degree.

What can we say — with some degree of confidence — on how corporate tax rates and capital are treated? How does that affect investment, productivity, and economic growth?

Because a lot of people are going to look at those Trump tax cuts and they’re going to say, “Economy really didn’t seem to do too much, and that was a pretty big tax cut. I guess tax cuts really don’t matter. They’re just giveaways to these companies.”

Yeah. The incentive effects of the Trump tax cuts are a little bit more complicated than the Trump administration leads us to believe. You listened to them: “Cut taxes, receive a huge flow of investment and capital from overseas, and everything’s going to be great.”

Well, what are the mechanisms? How is it going to work?

It’s a little bit more complicated than that. They did reduce the corporate tax rate, they did accelerate depreciation, but there are also some things in the tax law that went in the opposite direction that were somewhat offsetting. They’ve scheduled in tax increases on intellectual property — so research and development, the tax burden is going to go up on that. They made it slightly more expensive for firms that borrow money from banks to invest, because the tax burden on that went up somewhat. So the burden on capital went down, but not by a huge degree. So you should expect some positive effect, but not this massive effect that, say, increases incomes by thousands of dollars.

But there are also confounding factors. Trump decided to run two experiments at the same time: A tax cut and a trade war. And those are somewhat offsetting. CBO thinks they’re almost entirely offsetting in some years. So just looking at the economy, it looks like nothing happened, so it is hard to come to any conclusion from just observing.

One of the key mechanisms of the business part of the Trump tax cuts was increased business investment.

Yes.

Which we saw a little bit at the beginning, but then not so much since. Do you think — maybe this assumes that the trade war had an impact — but do you think we will see if we’re looking back five years from now to today, assuming all else equal, that we’ll see those tax cuts really begin to flow into that business investment?

I think you’re right. Look at 2018 — investment was picking up. 2019 was a different story, but that’s when the trade war was picking up.

And now 2020 is going to be ruined by the virus. So I guess we’re going to have to tease all that out.

At some point, some smart economist is going to get his hands on some data, in which he can look at certain industries or certain firms that were exposed to the tax cut but not exposed to the trade war or to the coronavirus in some way, and they’ll figure out what the investment effects are.

But in terms of empirical evidence, such as looking at other countries’ corporate rate cuts, the evidence is a little bit more mixed. But looking at something like expensing, which we enacted, there’s good evidence from the United Kingdom that provision has a positive effect on investment incentives.

There is a paper from a couple of years ago by a few economists, including Mike Devereux, that looked at something very similar to 100 percent bonus depreciation in the United Kingdom. And it found that firms that were exposed to that policy did increase investment and it wasn’t just a timing effect. It wasn’t just firms moving an investment from one year to another, there was a real pickup. So there is some evidence that some of the things in the Trump tax cut would have a positive effect on investment.

What will Republican tax policy look like going forward? I mean, the Trump tax cuts were basically Republican tax policy, right? We cut taxes on rich people. We cut taxes on business. There was some stuff down in the child tax credit. That kind of mix has been fairly typical Republican policy for decades.

Given that we’ve had a big tax reform, do you expect for it to continue to go in that traditional direction, or is it going to be something a little bit more populist, where it’s focusing on middle class tax cuts and payroll tax cuts, and maybe more industrial-policy stuff on the business side, where you’re trying to help manufacturing? Where do you see it going?

Yeah, that’s a really interesting question. We certainly see right now the Trump administration leaking some conversations about tax policy, and they seem to really focused on this idea of a middle class tax cut, or a 10 percent middle class tax cut.

To some extent, it may just be the people in the administration. They may still be living in 1984, before the 1986 Tax Reform Act, where there’s still space to cut middle-class taxes. But if you’re looking at the income tax, the effective tax rate on the middle class is already very, very low. There’s really not a 10 percent tax cut to be had for the middle class. At least, speaking of the income tax I think it’s going to run into reality at some point.

There’s also another issue too. You look at the current tax system. Let’s say we make everything permanent the way the Republicans want. Eventually you run into some fiscal reality, where there is a big mismatch, at least in the long run, between spending and revenue. Republicans, in order to make this current tax system sustainable, will need to either think very carefully about how much spending the federal government is doing, or if the level of revenue that we currently collect is the appropriate amount. That will have to enter the discussion at some point.

Just to wrap up here, one company that gets mentioned a lot on a corporate tax policy is Amazon. People say they don’t pay any taxes, and that’s unfair. It seems that there’s a misunderstanding about companies and the tax code and what the tax code is trying to incentivize than how that ends up translating to how much taxes are paid. Why doesn’t Amazon pay more in taxes?

This comes down to just odd differences between how companies keep track of their profits for their financial statements, and how the federal government tells companies to define their profits for taxes. And there are many reasons for these differences, but when you see headlines about Amazon or any of these companies, it really comes down to this book tax difference.

On your financial statement, your goal is to match your investments up to the revenue that it’s going to create. So if an investment is going to be around for 30 years, you’re going to spread the cost of that investment over 30 years and spread the revenue over 30 years. Because you want your shareholders to think you’re making good profits, right? You don’t want to show massive expenses in a single year and show that you’re losing lots of money. That’s why financial statements look the way they do.

With taxable income, however, lawmakers have moved that more to accounting on a cash basis: We’re going to have you subtract out the costs when you incur them. So when you buy that machine, you’re not going to be depreciating it over several years. You’re going to be deducting the full cost.

But there’s a mismatch there. If on the financial statement, you’re only deducting 30 percent of the cost of something, but for taxable income, you’re deducting the full cost of that, what you’re reporting is different. So your taxable income’s lower, the taxes you paid are lower, even though you may report profits in a given year on your financial statement. And there are other issues such as stock options or the treatment of losses, but there’s a disconnect and that’s where it comes from.

Via Twenty20

If you look at these things over a number of years, they seem to match up better that. If you’re a company like Amazon, or you’re any company that’s growing or investing, you tend to have low federal tax liability compared to your financial, your book profits…

Because the government should be encouraging that investing, right?

At the very least, it shouldn’t get in the way of investing. And that’s how I think of expensing. Allowing companies to fully deduct assets the year in which they’re put in service is what you’d call the neutral treatment. You’re not placing a burden on that activity. So I think that’s proper treatment. Book accounting, it can be whatever. Taxable income, I think, is heading in a good direction in terms of expensing and the treatment of capital investment.

To finish up, we recently had the economist Erik Brynjolfsson on here, and he’s worried about inequality. He did not like the idea that we tax capital at a much lower rate than we tax labor. That hurts workers going forward because of automation, there’s this economic challenge for workers. We need to level the playing field between those two. What do you think?

Very interesting. So Gabriel Zucman and Emmanuel Saez recently published a book, TheTriumph of Injustice. There’s a great chart in that book that looks at the effective tax rate on labor and the effective tax rate on capital. It’s a historical time series. They show that, over time, the effective burden on capital has been going down while the effective burden on labor has been roughly the same. Right at the end of the chart is 2018, and what they show is that 2018 is the first time that the effect of burden on capital and labor is the same. According to them, capital and labor has the same effective tax burden. So I don’t think we’re far from that.

Even if you question some of their assumptions, it seems like it’s fairly close.

It’s fairly close. It depends on the assumptions you use, but I’m somewhat skeptical of the claim that capital is taxed lighter than labor income. I think there are certain places where that may be true, but overall, capital does face a tax burden in the United States. It may be somewhat lower than it used to be, but I don’t think it’s substantially lower than labor, even if we can quibble about small details here and there, but in terms of automation or technological changes — something that’s been happening since the beginning of time — with new technologies, there are new jobs that are created at the same time that come with those technologies.

Just because we invented this new technology that pushed the carriage business aside, that doesn’t mean that the people that used to work for that business will be completely unemployed forever. New jobs pop up because we’re making cars now on assembly lines instead of carriages that are carried by horses.

Maybe this time is different, but I haven’t seen evidence that that’s the case. I mean, looking specifically at data, if automation were killing a lot of jobs, you’d see productivity shoot through the roof…

Frequent listeners to this podcast know that is not happening.

That is not happening. So until we see exponential growth in productivity, I’m not sure we’re there, where automation is killing tons and tons of jobs.

My guest today has been Kyle Pomerleau. Kyle, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thank you.

