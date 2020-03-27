After the (eventual) Great Restart, a new economic normal

Articles

Friday, 27 March 2020

The singular goal of economic policy right now should be to keep individuals and business whole. At some point, the Great Pause will become the Great Restart (although some parts of American might get a headstart). As much as possible, we need the severity of the decline to be matched by the strength of the recovery. It’s the $2 trillion gambit. Here’s hoping former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke is right when he says the economic shock from COVID-19 might be “much closer to a major snowstorm or a natural disaster than it is to a classic 1930s-style depression.”

But getting that result means health policy comes first. As my AEI colleague and former FDA boss Scott Gottlieb tweets: “So long as covid-19 spreads uncontrolled, older people will die in historic numbers, middle aged folks doomed to prolonged ICU stays to fight for their lives, hospitals will be overwhelmed, and most Americans terrified to leave homes, eat out, take the subway, or go to the park.”

Economic history suggests the same. Government needs to get the health part right. In the new paper “Pandemics Depress the Economy, Public Health Interventions Do Not: Evidence from the 1918 Flu,” researchers looked at the impact of the 1918 influenza pandemic and resulting non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as social distancing, on real economic activity. They found that although “pandemics are highly disruptive for economic activity …. timely measures that can mitigate the severity of the pandemic can reduce the severity of the persistent economic downturn.”

Every Wall Street outlook I’ve seen that forecasts anything close to a v-shaped recovery assumes a considerable measure of effectiveness at containing the virus. The better we do at that, the sooner the restart. This from Capital Economics: “After a 40% annualised contraction in the second quarter (which assumes rolling shutdowns nationwide for most of the next few months), we envisage the economy rebounding by around 17% and 22% annualised in the third and fourth quarters, with the level of GDP remaining below its pre-virus level until the middle of next year.” So a strong rebound, but not back to normal right away.

And what is normal anyway? Even the best health and economic policies won’t leave the economy just as it was. As economist Arnold Kling writes: “Pre-crisis, our patterns of specialization and trade were optimized for efficiency at the expense of fragility. Expect supply chains in the future to have a lot more redundancy and to be less driven by cost minimization.” Indeed, government may push us in that direction if executives and shareholders don’t. Much the same message from economist Timothy Taylor:

Some number of the projects that companies were working on will be forever uncompleted. Relationships within and across organizations have been disrupted. It seems unlikely that customers and supply chains will simply restart their old patterns after a substantial disruption. Trust in providers will be shaken, sometimes for good reasons and sometimes for trivial ones. There may be jump-starts toward companies doing more work online, or encouraging telecommuting. In health care, there may be shifts toward virtual consultations, or pharmacists providing more services, or how tests and treatments are approved and used. There may be surge to online education: after all, if online education is good enough for grades and credit at Harvard, Stanford, doesn’t that show that it could be online at lots of other places after the pandemic passes? These pattern shifts and many more will outlast the pandemic itself, and will cause economic disruptions and costs of their own.

