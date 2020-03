Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 16:56 Hits: 2

All five federal bank and credit union regulators on Thursday called on the financial firms they regulate to offer short-term loans to customers facing hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.The Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Federal Deposit...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/489668-regulators-prompt-banks-credit-union-to-offer-small-dollar-loans-amid