Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 17:00 Hits: 2

Morgan Stanley vowed on Thursday not to eliminate any jobs this year as unemployment skyrockets around the country due to fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. CEO James Gorman made the commitment in a company memo obtained by The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/489667-morgan-stanley-pledges-no-layoffs-in-2020-in-company-memo