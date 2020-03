Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 10:00 Hits: 9

President Trump is expanding his economic team as the White House stares down what could be the sharpest downturn the U.S. has faced since the Great Depression.Trump has brought back Kevin Hassett, former chairman of the White House Council of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/489779-trump-beefs-up-economic-team-as-coronavirus-intensifies