The COVID-19 relief bill’s self-defeating complexity

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 13:48 Hits: 2

Millions of American households and businesses are in danger of sinking financially. But instead of offering life preservers, Congress has thrown them what amounts to an 880-page bag of concrete mix. Given all the complexities and special interest provisions written into this law, millions are sure to sink long before anyone can figure out how to make the loans in this rescue package.

If anybody thinks a bill this complex will get money to households and businesses quickly, they have no idea how the government really works. The relief measures in this bill are very complex. Congress has put in mountains of specific requirements that must be satisfied by those seeking help. If past experience is prologue, it will take months to write the rules and guidance necessary to put these emergency relief programs in place and disburse payments. I will provide a couple of examples to support my assessment, one personal, the other more general.

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to news reporters ahead of a vote on the coronavirus relief bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

I left the federal government eight years ago and have recently become eligible to receive a deferred pension. Following the government guidance to apply 90 days before you expect to receive your first pension check, I filled out the required forms two months ago but had not been contacted. I called the appropriate helpline and was told that yes, my application had been received, but it would take four to six months more before I saw any payment, instead of in the next 30 days as initially promised. And in this case, the government already has all my past employment records.

The relief bill famously includes rescue payments for households in the form of tax refunds, the size of which depends on the number of household dependents and household income. When a similar tax program was enacted on February 13, 2008, (P.L. 110-185), it took 62 days for the IRS to issue the first stimulus checks and until mid-July for the IRS to process a substantial volume of authorized payments.

And the relief bill is full of specific requirements that pander to special interests. I suspect few if any small businesses seeking relief will care what gender originates its emergency loan, but Congress cares. The bill requires that 20 percent of the emergency small business loans be originated by “women’s business centers.” Looking on the bright side, the bill only seems to differentiate between male and female. One small detail overlooked is how gender will be determined — self-identification or by chromosome count? I guess we will have to wait for agency rulemaking.

The biggest winner of all looks to be the legions of lawyers, accountants, and consultants who will earn substantial sums trying to help businesses tap into these new rescue lines. Consider that I do not even have enough paper or ink supply to print out this massive bill while working from home. I cannot imagine anyone has read the entire bill — it will take me days if not longer.

The last bill with complexity of a similar scale was the Dodd-Frank Act. It took years to write the rules to implement the law. And in that instance, the massive financial institutions targeted had legions of lawyers and compliance employees to thread the maze of new rules and regulations. But a critical part of this relief bill is targeted at small businesses with less than 500 employees, many of which are currently forced to work from home if they are working at all. I truly wish them luck.

The post The COVID-19 relief bill’s self-defeating complexity appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/the-covid-19-relief-bills-self-defeating-complexity/