Recovery rebates in the coronavirus economic relief package

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 14:45 Hits: 2

Last night, the Senate passed a bill to provide economic relief to individuals and businesses. The economic relief package contains what have been called “recovery rebates.” These rebates would provide a one-time cash payment to individuals in order to help households cover necessary expenses during the coronavirus outbreak.

The rebate for a household is equal to $1,200 ($2,400 for married couples filing jointly). The rebate is increased by $500 per child in the household and there is no cap to the number of children that qualify. The entire rebate amount phases out by five cents per dollar that a tax filer’s adjusted gross income exceeds $75,000 ($150,000 for married couples filing jointly, $112,500 heads of household).

The following interactive chart shows the value of the rebate by income for different filing statuses and number of children. Examples can be turned on or off by clicking the legend on the top left of the chart. The interactive chart also allows a user to compare the final version of the rebate to previous versions that were discussed in Congress.

You can find more details on each proposal below the chart.

Additional details on the “recovery rebates”

These rebates would be paid out as advanced refunds. Individuals do not need to wait until the next tax filing season (January 2021) to get the rebate. The payments will either be sent as a check or directly deposited into a taxpayers’ bank account.

The federal government will determine eligibility for the credit by using either a household’s 2018 tax return (filed last year) or 2019 tax return (filed this year). If a household did not file a return for either year, the federal government can use information from Social Security benefits received (SSA-1099) or Railroad retirement benefits received (RRB-1099) to determine eligibility.

The rebate is technically a credit against one’s 2020 tax liability. Taxpayers that did not receive the full rebate or any rebate this year as an advanced credit may still qualify based on their 2020 income when they file taxes early next year. However, if your 2020 income would otherwise disqualify you from the rebate, you do not have to pay it back.

The recovery rebate is a refundable tax credit. This means that a taxpayer does not need any individual income tax liability to receive the full benefit if they are under the phase-out threshold. As such, an individual who has no income or income tax liability would still receive the full rebate amount.

The method to determine eligibility excludes some people. Individuals who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and do not receive Social Security or Railroad benefits would be excluded. In addition, nonchild dependents (dependents over the age of 17) such as elderly parents would not qualify for the additional $500. The bill also explicitly excludes nonresident aliens, those without Social Security numbers, and estates and trusts.

Details on Previous Versions

These versions of the proposal were discussed in Congress, but were ultimately discarded.

Senate version 1

The rebate in the Senate’s first version would be equal to the lesser of 2018’s income tax liability (excluding the Child Tax Credit and refundable tax credits) or $1,200 ($2,400 for married couples filing jointly). However, the rebate cannot be smaller than $600. The rebate is increased by $500 per child in the household, and the entire rebate phases out by five cents per dollar that a tax filer’s income exceeds $75,000 ($150,000 for married couples filing jointly). There is no distinction between heads of household and single filers. Households would not be eligible for the rebate if they reported $2,500 or less in qualified income in 2018.

The federal government would determine eligibility for the credit by using a household’s 2018 tax return. As such, individuals who may not have filed a tax return for 2018 would be excluded. In addition, nonchild dependents (dependents over the age of 17) such as elderly parents would not qualify for the additional $500. The bill also explicitly excludes nonresident aliens, those without Social Security numbers, and estates and trusts.

House version

In the House’s version, the rebate for a household is equal to $1,500 ($3,000 for married couples filing jointly). The rebate is increased by $1,500 per child in the household. The maximum number of qualifying children is three. Therefore, the largest possible rebate a family could receive is $7,500 for a married couple with three or more kids.

The House rebate would phase-out for tax filers with adjusted gross income over $75,000 ($150,000 for married couples filing jointly, $112,500 heads of household). The credit equals zero for any taxpayer with income over 50 percent of the phase-out threshold. For example, a single taxpayer would no longer receive any benefit if their income is $112,500.[1]

The House rebates would also be paid out as advanced refunds. In contrast with the final proposal, the House proposal would require taxpayers pay back any credit amount they receive in excess of what they qualify for based on 2020 income. For example, if an individual receives the full credit of $1,500 based on past reported income, but earned $200,000 in 2020, they will need to pay back the full $1,500 credit. This recapture can be paid over three years.

Similar to the Senate proposal, the House version also explicitly excludes nonresident aliens, those without Social Security numbers, and estates and trusts. In addition, dependents over the age of 17, such as elderly parents, would not qualify for the additional $1,500.

[1] $75,000 + (50%*$75,000) = $112,500

The post Recovery rebates in the coronavirus economic relief package appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/recovery-rebates-in-the-coronavirus-economic-relief-package/