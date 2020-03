Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 22:55 Hits: 6

President Trump on Wednesday defended the inclusion of $25 million in funding for the Kennedy Center as part of the massive economic relief bill aimed at boosting small businesses and workers harmed by the fallout of the coronavirus.Trump fashioned...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/489579-trump-defends-25-million-in-kennedy-center-funding-in-coronavirus