Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 19:29 Hits: 3

A group of state attorneys general are calling on Jeff Bezos to expand paid sick leave policies for his employees at Amazon and Whole Foods in response to the coronavirus pandemic.The law enforcement officials sent a letter on...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/489511-state-ags-urge-bezos-to-expand-sick-leave-for-amazon-whole-foods