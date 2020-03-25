When a killer virus turns ‘creative destruction’ into just destruction, government support for business is necessary

Articles

Washington’s $2 trillion package for individuals, business, and state governments is meant to provide support rather than stimulus. It’s a lifeline — and maybe not the last one — for an American economy sheltering in place during a pandemic. Maybe not a complete stop to activity, but something shockingly close. One of the worst forecasts comes from Capital Economics, which now expects “second-quarter real GDP to fall at a 40 percent annualised pace, with employment declining by 14 million and the unemployment rate spiking to 12 percent.”

Nearly half of that support is going to businesses big and small. And some free marketeers may find that helping hand from government to be a disturbing development for the future of American free enterprise. How can capitalism flourish without failure? To some, it might look like the central planners in Washington are interfering with Schumpeterian “creative destruction,” that “process of industrial mutation that incessantly revolutionizes the economic structure from within, incessantly destroying the old one, incessantly creating a new one.” Without disruption, there can only be stagnation.

Over at RealClearPolitics, John Tamny offers just this argument as part of a critique of Andrew Ross Sorkin’s idea to give every American business a zero-interest “bridge loan” for the duration of the crisis. Tamny argues that “economies gain strength from periods of weakness precisely because the bad are starved of precious capital so that the good can get more of it.”

We don’t need to pray for recessions or give the business cycles a nudge now and then. A competitive capitalist economy generates plenty of dynamism, even during expansions. That said, governments generally shouldn’t try to prop up firms failing the market test.

But that’s generally not the case here. The worst pandemic to infect America in a century is killing off otherwise viable businesses whose only mistake was not creating an impossibly massive rainy fund for a once-in-a-century catastrophe. Government isn’t saving them from some stronger competitor with a better product or service. It’s trying to minimize layoffs and ready the economy for the Great Restart. As my AEI colleague Michael Strain and Columbia University economist Glenn Hubbard explain in a proposal to save millions of small businesses from imploding: “If they go under, the economy will lose more than employment relationships. It will lose the networks and specialized knowledge that allowed these businesses to grow and thrive.”

And then the rest of us lose, too, with an even worse downturn.

