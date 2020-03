Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 10:00 Hits: 5

Economists are now in broad agreement that the downturn stemming from the coronavirus will surpass the Great Recession in intensity as fallout from the pandemic ravages businesses large and small.What’s less certain, though, is how long the...

Read more https://thehill.com/news-by-subject/finance-economy/489353-economists-fear-downturn-will-be-worse-than-great-recession